Conor McGregor bids farewell to UFC PPVs with bold "proud to serve as king" message, fans react: "You're a PPV king, Conor!"

With the UFC's new broadcasting deal with Paramount marking the end of its pay-per-view era, Conor McGregor, who headlined many of the promotion's most lucrative fight cards, has shared a farewell message, garnering much fanfare.

Earlier this week, CEO Dana White broke the news of the historic deal, revealing Paramount and CBS as the new U.S. broadcasters of the world's premier MMA promotion, and highlighting that fans in America will now be able to watch all of their events without a pay-per-view.

McGregor has since come out, bidding farewell to an era in which he reigned as the sport's greatest star. In a message on X, he shared a post highlighting the unparalleled numbers he did for the UFC, writing :

"Goodbye UFC PPV! Proud to serve as King."

Check out Conor McGregor's comments below:

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Goodbye UFC PPV! Proud to serve as King 👑 @ufc @paramountplus

For context, according to a report by GIVEMESPORT, McGregor has headlined eight of the UFC's 10 biggest pay-per-views, each selling over the one million mark, generating upwards of $820 million in revenue.

His UFC 229 clash against Khabib Nurmagomedov alone attracted 2,400,000 buys, bringing in $180 million.

Loyal fans quickly flocked to X to honor the former double champion.

@adivraza wrote:

"You're a PPV king, Conor! That's an incredible record. Keep dominating!"

@greasemeta chimed in:

"The Notorious One did it best!"

@yusufhassan1453 commented:

"This is a cool stat, not gonna lie. Hold the top 5 PPVs of all time. Many hate, but none can replicate."

Check out a few more comments below:

Screenshots courtesy: @TheNotoriousMMA on X

According to the deal, Paramount will pay $7.7 billion to the TKO group, the owners of the UFC, for a seven-year term of broadcasting rights in the U.S. This means the American media giant will shell out around $1.1 billion yearly to bring the best of MMA to their network without the traditional pay-per-view model.

A Reuters report suggests that Paramount may seek UFC broadcast rights in overseas markets as they come up for bidding.

Daniel Cormier was stunned by Conor McGregor's PPV success

While it's no secret that Conor McGregor has been the biggest draw in UFC history, the extent to which 'The Notorious's' selling power eclipses other superstars can take many by surprise.

During a recent Weigh-In Show, former two-division champion Daniel Cormier was stunned as he realized the Irishman did eight straight $1 million pay-per-views for the company.

Unable to contain his surprise, Cormier said:

"He had eight straight million buy pay-per-views? You kidding me? Wow, Conor McGregor made some money! Conor made some cash!... Hell no, me and Jon Jones couldn't even get to a million... Conor did eight in a row?"

