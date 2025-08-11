  • home icon
What is the cost of a Paramount plus subscription? UFC inks $7.7B deal with broadcaster

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Aug 11, 2025 15:58 GMT
UFC has struck broadcast deal with Paramount. [Images courtesy: Getty and @ufc on X]
UFC has struck broadcast deal with Paramount. [Images courtesy: Getty and @ufc on X]

UFC has announced a new broadcast rights deal, partnering with Paramount to showcase its live events on the streaming platform Paramount+ and CBS, its leading broadcast network.

Reports indicate that the deal is valued at approximately $7.7 billion over the next seven years, starting in 2026. UFC's current broadcast agreement with ESPN will expire at the end of 2025. With this new deal, the promotion will also eliminate its pay-per-view model, signaling a significant change in its operations.

Let’s take a closer look at UFC's deal with Paramount, including subscription costs and other related topics.

What is the cost of a Paramount plus subscription?

Paramount+ is a streaming service that offers a wide range of content, including live sports, TV shows, and movies. Previously known as CBS All Access, it was rebranded to Paramount+ in 2021. The service provides two subscription options: Paramount+ Essential and Paramount+ with Showtime.

The Paramount+ Essential plan costs $7.99 per month or $59.99 per year. Subscribers have access to live NFL games and CBS News, among other content. On the other hand, the Paramount+ with Showtime plan is priced higher, at $12.99 per month or $119.99 per year. This plan includes ad-free content and access to some programs in 4K quality.

UFC's broadcast deal with Paramount and CBS features a total of 43 events per year. This includes 13 marquee numbered events and 30 Fight Nights.

Paramount CEO reacts to joining hands with UFC

Dana White appeared pleased with the UFC's new partnership with Paramount. He assured both fans and athletes that the new agreement would be highly beneficial for everyone involved.

Similarly, David Ellison, the CEO of Paramount, expressed his excitement about collaborating with White, Ari Emanuel, and Mark Shapiro, saying:

"I couldn’t be more excited to join forces with Dana [White], Ari [Emanuel], and Mark [Shapiro]. Rarely do opportunities arise to partner on an exclusive basis with a global sports powerhouse like UFC – an organization with extraordinary global recognition, scale, and cultural impact... Paramount’s advantage lies in the expansive reach of our linear and streaming platforms.... We look forward to delivering this premium content to millions of fans in the U.S., and potentially beyond."
Nilaav Gogoi

A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable.

Edited by Nilaav Gogoi
