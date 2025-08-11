"So no more PPV?!!," "WWE did this first" - Fans react as UFC's $7.7B Paramount+ deal shuts down Netflix chatter

UFC's long-awaited broadcast rights deal saga has finally reached a conclusion, marking a new partnership with Paramount.UFC's current agreement with ESPN is set to expire later this year, and the promotion has now secured a deal with Paramount worth a reported $7.7 billion over seven years. All live UFC events will be streamed on Paramount+, its streaming platform, as well as broadcast on CBS.Additionally, this new deal will see the UFC eliminate the pay-per-view model starting in 2026. CEO Dana White announced this news in a post on Instagram.&quot;This historic deal with Paramount and CBS is incredible for UFC fans and our athletes. For the first time ever, fans in the US will have access to all UFC content without a Pay-Per-View model, making it more affordable and accessible to view the greatest fights on a massive platform. This deal puts UFC amongst the biggest sports in the world...&quot;Check out the post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSeveral fight fans and netizens went to the comments section of @danawhite's post on X to share their reactions, with one user writing:&quot;So no more PPV?!! 😍&quot;Another user wrote:&quot;WWE did this first, but big W regardless&quot;Others commented:&quot;Should have done a deal with Netflix.&quot;&quot;If there's no PPV, does that mean we won't get PPV like stacked cards?&quot;I still think Netflix would've been a better platform, it could've took MMA to the next level.&quot;&quot;This may in fact be the greatest deal struck in history of entertainment.&quot;Check out more fan reactions below:Fans' reaction. [Screenshots courtesy: @danawhite on Instagram]When the Netflix CEO showed disinterest in acquiring entire UFC packageThere was speculation that UFC might secure a deal with Netflix for its broadcast rights. For several months, notable figures in the MMA community have shared their opinions on this potential agreement.When Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos was asked about the possibility of streaming major sports events, including UFC, he stated that they are satisfied with their current strategy. He emphasized that Netflix is focusing on streaming only breakthrough events rather than pursuing regular sports broadcasts.&quot;I will steer you back to the letter to show you that our live event strategy is unchanged. We remain really focused on the big, breakthrough events. Our audiences love them. So anything we chase in the event space or the sports space is a deal that would have to make economic sense as well. Live is a relatively small part of our content spend.&quot;