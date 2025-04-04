Netflix not interested in the full UFC catalog but only premium PPVs, claims MMA analyst 

MMA analyst Luke Thomas recently discussed the topic of the UFC's upcoming broadcast deal. As the promotion's ESPN contract nears its end, reports suggest that the premier MMA promotion is considering a new partnership with Netflix.

According to Thomas, Netflix is more interested in the only premium side of the UFC, which encompasses pay-per-view events. In a recent YouTube live session on his channel, he delved into an in-depth discussion on this topic, saying:

"My understanding is that I don't know how much of the inventory they're going to want. They're going to want part of it and they're going to want those events to be special and they're going to probably pay a good chunk of money for them."

Thomas continued:

"My hunch is and what the reporting kind of seems to indicate is Netflix is looking at more of the premium side of the UFC experience... They're not just buying the catalog it appears. They're not going to pay for all the pay-per-views, it appears. They want something tailored to the more premium end of it"

Check out Luke Thomas' comments below (20:37):

ESPN has been the UFC's broadcasting partner since 2018. However, several significant technical failures during notable pay-per-view events have negatively impacted the viewers’ experience, as have streaming issues with ESPN+.

Reports indicate that the UFC is seeking a new deal worth over $1 billion annually with Netflix, surpassing the current contract with ESPN, valued at $500 million.

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani shares his prediction on the UFC broadcast deal

With both ESPN and Netflix being possible options for the UFC's next broadcasting deal, discussions have emerged within the combat sports community. Several prominent individuals in the space, including Ariel Helwani, have weighed in on the matter.

Interestingly, like Luke Thomas, Helwani suggests that the leading MMA promotion will likely secure a split deal involving both ESPN and Netflix as broadcasting partners. In a recent discussion with Bo Nickal, the MMA journalist expressed this viewpoint and said:

"My prediction is that UFC is going to stay with the ESPN in some capacity. I think ESPN really wants to keep them on their pay-per-view platform. But, I'd be very very surprised if they don't split up the deal and Netflix has to be one of the suitors."

Check out Ariel Helwani's comments below (1:07):

