Conor McGregor blasts UFC for placing Dustin Poirier ahead of him in lightweight rankings

McGregor and Poirier fought at UFC 178 back in 2014

The UFC ranking system has been often talked about in the past because of some controversial decisions leading to multiple fighters occupying spots that they may not deserve and former lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor is the latest fighter to point out a flaw in the promotion's ranking system.

McGregor took to Twitter on Thursday to criticize the UFC for updating the latest list of top 15 lightweights where Dustin Poirier is currently placed ahead of him. With Khabib Nurmagomedov sitting at the top of the division being the reigning champion, Tony Ferguson has been ranked as the #1 contender followed by Nurmagomedov's last opponent Dustin Poirier at #2 and McGregor at #3.

McGregor reminds everyone who the real boss is

In a tweet that the Irish knockout artist later deleted, he trashed the UFC for putting Poirier ahead of him even though he put "The Diamond" to sleep within two minutes of the first round when the pair met in a featherweight clash back in 2014 at UFC 178 and lasted longer against the undefeated Russian than Poirier.

“How is the pea ahead of me in rankings? I sparked him in 90 seconds. Went further against the most recent foe, plus took a round. After two-year layoff partying and or in jail/court. What a weird little game you guys play. I’ll bide my time for now but watch this space. All bums.”

After smoking Donald Cerrone in just forty seconds back at UFC 246 back in January, McGregor currently awaits his next challenge inside the Octagon with UFC president Dana White recently stating that the fighter might compete in June when the promotion starts holding events on "Fight Island".

Poirier was scheduled to fight Dan Hooker on May 16 but that fight got shelved due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The Diamond has been calling for a rematch against McGregor for quite some time now and if a fight between the pair does take place, it would finally settle the debate about who deserves a higher spot on the lightweight pecking order.