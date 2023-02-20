Conor McGregor called Islam Makhachev a "steroid cheat" 3 years ago over sexist comments: Throwback

Conor McGregor has never shied away from making derogatory comments about all his former, present, and potential future opponents and everyone related to them.

Unlike what we are seeing between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier of late, Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov never buried the hatchet or showed respect towards each other. At every opportunity, the two camps have shown nothing but contempt.

True to that, the Irishman tagged Nurmagomedov's close friend and teammate Islam Makhachev as "a convicted steroid cheat", among other things.

"An absolute cretin. A convicted steroid cheat that will do anything to avoid impact and stall a fight, and then talks down on one of the greatest exchanges of combat ever produced by our female combatants. These little gremlins! It's back on. Filthy rats. Shame on the game."

He later deleted the tweet.

McGregor's comments were a lash-out after Makhachev made a seemingly sexist comment during UFC 248.

As Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk locked horns in what is inarguably the greatest-ever fight in the history of women's MMA, and one of the best ever overall, Makhachev took to Twitter and declared that MMA is, in fact, not a sport suitable for women.

Makhachev got called out almost immediately by fans for his comment, after which he deleted the tweet.

Conor McGregor next fight: Islam Makhachev predicts the Irishman will retire if he loses to Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor's return to action has stirred things up in the world of MMA. He is coaching at The Ultimate Fighter for a second time and will go up against Michael Chandler at the end of the season. Given that Makhachev just defended his title against Alexander Volkanovski, he will still be the 155lbs champion when the fight takes place.

Speaking on a potential dance with the former double champ, the current lightweight king said that there is a possibility the fight against Chandler could be McGregor's swansong if he loses:

"It's a good fight for MMA fans, but if Chandler wins, [McGregor] is going to retire for sure... Conor everyday retires and everyday comes back to the Twitter." Makhachev said during UFC 284 media day.

Despite his recent losing streak, McGregor remains the biggest draw in the sport and also the most money an opponent can make off a fight in the UFC. It is an open secret that if the Irishman manages to get the better of Chandler, he will be catapulted to a title shot by default.

