Conor McGregor challenged to face-off after the Irishman picks at internet star's mental health condition 

It appears Conor McGregor has crossed popular battle rapper Scott Moore, who recently challenged the UFC superstar to a face-off on stage so they can settle their differences lyrically.

Over the past few weeks, 'The Notorious' has emerged as one of the most vocal detractors of the Irish government. For context, an Algerian-origin Irish immigrant caused wide-scale rioting and protests in Dublin after stabbing three children and an assistant outside a primary school.

The horrifying incident led to many questioning the Irish government's domestic security and immigration policies, with Conor McGregor even putting his name forward as the future leader of Ireland. During one of his social media rants, McGregor found some of his proposed policies being criticized by Scott Moore.

Displeased with 'Scomo' pointing out that the Irish presidency is purely a ceremonial role and can't call votes, Conor McGregor hit out at the Strabane-based battle rapper on X and made fun of his skin condition.

Moore later revealed that he suffered from a mental condition that forced him to pluck at his skin compulsively, leading to many slamming McGregor for his insensitive remarks. In the aftermath, the two men engaged in a rap battle on social media, where the two continued their verbal assaults on each other.

In a recent interview with The Daily Star, Scott Moore revealed that he actually challenged Conor McGregor to an in-person rap battle and said:

"He insulted my skin, calling me scabby or whatever. And he insulted me like, because I had battle rapper in the bio, I do rap battles. It ended up getting to the point where he was insulting me... He wasn't rapping, he was just insulting me... that offer [rap battle] still stands."

Conor McGregor next fight: Paradigm Sports frontman Audie Attar on Irishman's comeback

It appears Conor McGregor's team is eager to see him feature in the momentous UFC 300 event next year. The Irishman's manager, Audie Attar, recently opened up about his star client's long-awaited return to action.

McGregor has been out of action since his ill-fated trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. While the Irishman was expected to fight Michael Chandler this year, his absence from the USADA testing pool was a major hurdle that couldn't be crossed before the year ends.

Conor McGregor officially entered the testing pool in October and should be eligible to compete by April 2024. Keeping that in mind, many believe he will make his return at UFC 300. At the recent World MMA Awards, Audie Attar said:

"If it was up to him, he’d be fighting Saturday... UFC 300 would be amazing, and obviously, we’re pushing as hard as we can to make that happen. Ultimately, it’s going to be an exciting 2024 for his return."

