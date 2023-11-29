"He has rough edges"- Former White House Strategist likens Conor McGregor's political commentary to Donald Trump amid riots in Ireland 

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon recently shared his take on Conor McGregor and his strong political commentary amidst the riots in Ireland. Bannon also drew a parallel between McGregor and former U.S. President Donald Trump for not ignoring critical national issues despite being privileged enough to do so.

For context, Dublin saw widespread rioting and public unrest in the aftermath of a horrendous school knife attack a few days ago. Three children and an assistant were stabbed outside a primary school by a suspect of Algerian origin who had lived in Ireland for 20 years. The rioting began hours after news of the stabbing went live, with many unhappy about the government's lax immigration policies.

Conor McGregor has been one of the most vocal critics of the current Irish administration and has expressed his dissent via social media. Over the past few days, the Irishman relentlessly criticized the Irish government over their migration policies and urged the administration to think of the citizens' safety.

In an interview with Tucker Carlson, the former Breitbart News executive chairman weighed in on McGregor's involvement in Ireland's politics and said:

"I think he's an Irish patriot. He's got some rough edges... I think people, in times of turmoil, look to people who are fighters... He didn't have to do this. By being so vocal, he put himself out there as a target."

He continued:

"He could have a great life, he launching pubs and he's an internationally known guy, like Trump. You could go do other things. You don't need this. He's doing this out of his great love of Ireland and the Irish people."

Michael Bisping explains why Conor McGregor is catching heat for voicing his opinions

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping recently weighed in on the Ireland riots and why Conor McGregor was being slammed online.

'The Notorious' is reportedly under police investigation for allegedly inciting hate and for contributing to the riots via his social media posts. As mentioned, McGregor has been calling out the Irish government for not keeping Irish citizens in mind when formulating policies and has called for the deportation of all foreign nationals who have committed crimes.

In a recent episode of the Believe You Me podcast, Michael Bisping suggested that Conor McGregor was being targeted due to his celebrity status. He said:

"Why is he being prosecuted or investigated? Because he's got a large following, and that's essentially what I think this is because other people who are responding in the tweets that share the same sentiment, surely, they are guilty of the same alleged crime or offense... Ultimately, what I'm saying is because he's got a large platform and he's influential, they have a problem with this."

Catch Bisping's comments below (51:10):