Conor McGregor cheers for Katie Taylor against Amanda Serrano after Jake Paul insults Irish fans 

Conor McGregor is rooting for compatriot Katie Taylor in her upcoming boxing match against seven-weight champion Amanda Serrano. Serrano and Taylor are set to collide in a history-making fight on April 30.

For the first time ever, two female boxers will be headlining a pay-per-view boxing event at the historic Madison Square Garden in what's being termed the biggest fight in the history of women's boxing. Taylor and Serrano are also ranked No.1 and No.2, respectively, in the ESPN pound-for-pound rankings for female boxers.

Ahead of the fight, McGregor took to Twitter to show his support for Taylor.

"Let’s go tonight, @KatieTaylor! Making history once again, this time in the famed Madison Square Garden! With you all the way champ," McGregor wrote.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA

With you all the way champ Let’s go tonight, @KatieTaylor ! Making history once again, this time in the famed Madison Square Garden!With you all the way champ Let’s go tonight, @KatieTaylor! Making history once again, this time in the famed Madison Square Garden! With you all the way champ ❤️🇮🇪

The former two-division UFC champion is a proud Irishman and has always been vocal with his support for his fellow countrymen in the past and it's no different this time as Taylor heads into the biggest fight of her life to date.

Jake Paul predicts Amanda Serrano will end Katie Taylor's undefeated streak

YouTube star-turned-boxer Jake Paul, whose Most Valuable Promotions manages Amanda Serrano, has jibed at Taylor, McGregor, and the Irish people in the build-up to the fight. According to Paul, Serrano will hand Taylor the first loss of her boxing career on Saturday.

'The Problem Child' said he feels sorry for the Irish people who will have to witness the beginning of Taylor's losing streak on Saturday, just like McGregor's. During the ceremonial weigh-ins for the upcoming Serrano vs. Taylor fight, the 25-year-old stated:

"What I do have to say, for the Irish, is I feel bad for y'all because this is the start of Katie Taylor's losing streak, just like Conor McGregor!"

Katie Taylor fought Amanda Serrano's sister, Cindy, back in 2018 and emerged victorious via a lopsided unanimous decision after outboxing the Puerto Rican for 10 rounds. Amanda will look to exact revenge on behalf of her sister when she fights Taylor on April 30.

Conor McGregor, meanwhile, is expected to return to the octagon later this year and will look to get back to winning ways after suffering back-to-back defeats last year.

Edited by Harvey Leonard