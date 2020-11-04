Conor McGregor has vowed to prove to the world that form is indeed temporary and class, permanent.

The former two-division UFC champion has claimed that his best days in the promotion are yet to come. Taking to Twitter, Conor McGregor cited the example of future Hall of Famer Anderson Silva.

McGregor said that when the legendary Silva debuted in the UFC back in 2006, the latter was 31 years old. From there, Silva went on to be recognized as one of the greatest fighters of all time.

Now 45, the Brazilian fighter stepped inside the Octagon for the last time in the headliner of last weekend's UFC Vegas 12 event held at the UFC Apex.

The 32-year-old Irishman has vowed to not only improve on his performances inside the Cctagon in the coming years but prove that he still belongs at the premier level.

The Notorious One capped it off by saying that "the cream always rises to the top".

The game is still very young! Anderson didn’t start in the origination till he was 31. The world will know for real when this is all said and done. Who’s who and what’s what. Mark it down.

The cream always rises to the top!

Just like a good pint of Proper No.Twelve with cream! https://t.co/SZvjyt5pal — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 3, 2020

"The game is still very young! Anderson didn’t start in the organization till he was 31. The world will know for real when this is all said and done. Who’s who and what’s what. Mark it down. The cream always rises to the top!"

Conor McGregor's impending UFC return

Conor McGregor is gearing up for a return to the Octagon in January 2021. He is strongly rumored to throw down against Dustin Poirier in a lightweight clash that's bound to have some serious implications in the title picture at 155lbs.

Advertisement

McGregor's last fight was back in January this year where he picked up a comfortable TKO victory over veteran Donald Cerrone.

Even though Conor McGregor comfortably defeated Cerrone, the fight was booked at 170lbs while McGregor is currently vying to regain the lightweight title.

His last fight in the lightweight division resulted in a fourth-round submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 and the last time Conor McGregor won a fight in the 155lbs division was back in 2016.