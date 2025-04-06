Conor McGregor claims EU migration pact will cost €4 billion, says it is a “preposterous” racket

UFC megastar Conor McGregor, who recently announced his intention to run for president in Ireland, criticized the EU migration pact and claimed it would cost Irish taxpayers €4 billion annually. He also vowed to recover the funds.

Ireland’s Minister of Justice, Jim O’Callaghan, proposed that the country sign on to the EU Migration and Asylum Pact. This would require an investment of over €12 million in a computerized system to manage immigration, which is receiving heavy criticism from the Irish people.

Luke O’Connor shared the news on X, which caught McGregor's attention. McGregor amplified warnings about the financial and societal impact of the EU’s new immigration plans and accused the current regime of being rotten.

“We will be looking at €4billion tax payer money per annum all in here, post this EU migration pact implementation. PREPOSTEROUS!! Currently the racket as it stands costs us €2bn a year. Add then another €1.6bn on top of that, as well as the for certain undisclosed by this rotten to the core regime and you can see how grave this is on every front. National security. Citizen safety. Economic health. Housing crisis. Homeless crisis. Hospital services. Hospitality/Tourism. School placements. Social unrest. Every single metric ravaged!.”

The Irish star also vowed to recover these funds and redirect them toward supporting Irish citizens once he becomes president.

“I will end this ENTIRELY, rescue these funds, and administer accordingly to the people of Ireland and our causes. I envision December 12th as the day all good standing citizens of Ireland to receive a support package in time for Christmas. There will be no good standing citizen of Ireland under stress during the Christmas period on my watch. It is high time our money is used to support our people. I will make this happen.”

Check out Conor McGregor's X post below:

Expand Tweet

As for his MMA career, ‘The Notorious’ was scheduled to face Michael Chandler at UFC 303 last year. However, he pulled out of the bout due to a toe injury and hasn't competed since

Daniel Cormier slams Conor McGregor’s presidential ambitions

In a recent episode of Good Guy/Bad Guy, Daniel Cormier weighed in on Conor McGregor's announcement of running for president of Ireland. Cormier dismissed McGregor’s chances, emphasizing that many Irish people dislike the former two-division champion, saying:

“That’s a wrap, man. But to be a politician? He wants to be a politician? I think people in Ireland don’t even like him. Everybody I speak to is like, ‘They can’t stand this dude.' But I guess he feels like he has enough support to go into politics.”

Check out Daniel Cormier’s comments below (6:15):

About the author Vaibhav Rathod Vaibhav started as a writer in 2023. In his short time in the field, he has already worked for various platforms, including Team Flexbox and Trivoli Digital. He feels his Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Media and Communication helps him tackle the different types of articles required in a sports publication.



Alex Pereira’s rags-to-superstardom story makes the Brazilian Vaibhav’s most-beloved MMA fighter. That said, Max Holloway’s last-second knockout of Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 is his favorite fight. Vaibhav is of the opinion that MMA has overtaken boxing as the world’s top combat sport. He attributes this to the UFC’s marketing and global popularity among younger audiences. He also believes MMA fighters are not compensated adequately in comparison to the Sweet Science. While writing his news pieces, Vaibhav focuses on proper research from reliable sources and on ensuring timely content that adheres to the in-house style.



When he’s not immersed in MMA, you can find Vaibhav writing, reading, or watching movies. Know More

