Conor McGregor claims EU migration pact will cost €4 billion, says it is a “preposterous” racket

UFC megastar Conor McGregor, who recently announced his intention to run for president in Ireland, criticized the EU migration pact and claimed it would cost Irish taxpayers €4 billion annually. He also vowed to recover the funds.
Ireland’s Minister of Justice, Jim O’Callaghan, proposed that the country sign on to the EU Migration and Asylum Pact. This would require an investment of over €12 million in a computerized system to manage immigration, which is receiving heavy criticism from the Irish people.
Luke O’Connor shared the news on X, which caught McGregor's attention. McGregor amplified warnings about the financial and societal impact of the EU’s new immigration plans and accused the current regime of being rotten.
“We will be looking at €4billion tax payer money per annum all in here, post this EU migration pact implementation. PREPOSTEROUS!! Currently the racket as it stands costs us €2bn a year. Add then another €1.6bn on top of that, as well as the for certain undisclosed by this rotten to the core regime and you can see how grave this is on every front. National security. Citizen safety. Economic health. Housing crisis. Homeless crisis. Hospital services. Hospitality/Tourism. School placements. Social unrest. Every single metric ravaged!.”
The Irish star also vowed to recover these funds and redirect them toward supporting Irish citizens once he becomes president.
“I will end this ENTIRELY, rescue these funds, and administer accordingly to the people of Ireland and our causes. I envision December 12th as the day all good standing citizens of Ireland to receive a support package in time for Christmas. There will be no good standing citizen of Ireland under stress during the Christmas period on my watch. It is high time our money is used to support our people. I will make this happen.”
Check out Conor McGregor's X post below:
As for his MMA career, ‘The Notorious’ was scheduled to face Michael Chandler at UFC 303 last year. However, he pulled out of the bout due to a toe injury and hasn't competed since
Daniel Cormier slams Conor McGregor’s presidential ambitions
In a recent episode of Good Guy/Bad Guy, Daniel Cormier weighed in on Conor McGregor's announcement of running for president of Ireland. Cormier dismissed McGregor’s chances, emphasizing that many Irish people dislike the former two-division champion, saying:
“That’s a wrap, man. But to be a politician? He wants to be a politician? I think people in Ireland don’t even like him. Everybody I speak to is like, ‘They can’t stand this dude.' But I guess he feels like he has enough support to go into politics.”
Check out Daniel Cormier’s comments below (6:15):