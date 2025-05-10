Conor McGregor comes clean on wanting to see an "Irish Bitcoin strategic reserve" in near future, fans react: "Scam to the people"

Fans react to Conor McGregor recently praising the supposed efficiency of cryptocurrency. Claiming that he will get into detail in a future X Space, 'The Notorious' says he wants to see an "Irish Bitcoin strategic reserve."

The Irishman's recent venture, namely 'Real Token', was his attempt to enter the world of memecoins. However, the project faced challenges as it failed to raise $1 million, which was its minimum target. Ultimately, all contributions will be refunded as the project secured only $340,000.

Recently, McGregor briefly touched on a potential upcoming cryptocurrency project, stating:

"Crypto in it's origin was founded to give power back to the people. An Irish Bitcoin strategic reserve will give power to the people’s money. I will be cohosting a Twitter space to talk about what I want to see changed. Victory to Ireland!"

Check out Conor McGregor's comments below:

Fans took to the comments section to share their reactions, with one writing:

"Scam to the people."

Others wrote:

"Not crypto Conor, BITCOIN. please educate yourself on the difference."

"Didnt you do a presale that raised next to nothing??"

"Buy gold and you’ll never look back."

"Bitcoin strategic reserve is real."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan comments [Screenshots courtesy: @TheNotoriousMMA on X]

When Daniel Cormier weighed in on Conor McGregor's political aspirations

Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor hinted at a potential retirement while revealing his ambitions to be the president of Ireland. UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier shared his thoughts on the matter, calling the Irishman's political moves "ridiculous."

On an episode of ESPN's Good Guy / Bad Guy, with Chael Sonnen, 'DC' had this to say:

"[Conor McGregor] wants to be a politician. I think people in Ireland don’t even like him. Everybody I speak to are like, ‘I can’t stand this dude.’ But I guess he feels like he has enough support to go into politics. It is a bit ridiculous. The politics angle, for me, is a little bit ridiculous. But we’ll see what happens."

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below (6:13):

