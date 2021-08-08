Conor McGregor congratulates Irish boxer Kellie Harrington for bagging a gold medal at Tokyo Olympics

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor has congratulated Irish boxer Kellie Harrington on winning the prestigious gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Harrington competed in the female lightweight category. She won gold after beating Beatriz Iasmin Ferreira of Brazil in the final.

Following the win, Conor McGregor took to Twitter to shower praise on the young and incredibly talented female boxer. McGregor lauded Harrington for her great performance at the Olympics and for achieving everything she previously claimed she would. Conor McGregor also complimented her on her incredible work ethic:

"God bless you Kelly Harrington. What a journey! In the background then emerged forward, and then went and done absolutely everything you said you where going to do. Olympic Gold medal champion! The condition you are in is incredible. Real work ethic. Congratulations Kelly."

God bless you Kelly Harrington. What a journey! In the background then emerged forward, and then went and done absolutely everything you said you where going to do. Olympic Gold medal champion! The condition you are in is incredible. Real work ethic. Congratulations Kelly 🙏🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/4TSxkeo6ol — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 8, 2021

Conor McGregor's friend and teammate Artem Lobov also took to Twitter to congratulate Harrington on winning the gold medal. Lobov recently retired from combat sports after competing in a bare-knuckle boxing fight.

Conor McGregor focused on complete recovery of broken leg

Conor McGregor is currently recovering from the leg-break he suffered at UFC 264. What was supposed to be a night of redemption for the Irishman against Dustin Poirier turned out to be a night of pain and agony for 'Notorious'. McGregor is now 1-3 in the lightweight division and hasn't won a fight in the division since 2016.

Conor McGregor has now lost back-to-back fights against Dustin Poirier. But all hope isn't lost for the Irishman. McGregor recently stated that he is recovering well and wants to come back stronger than ever. He has been seen working out regularly despite being unable to walk without the help of crutches. Conor McGregor isn't expected to return to the octagon anytime before next year.

According to McGregor's former rival Jose Aldo, he can still become champion in the UFC. In a recent interview with Ag.Fight, Aldo claimed Conor McGregor can still compete at the highest level but he needs to work hard for it and also make some sacrifices:

“First of all, I’m upset with the injury. It’s quite hard, we work with our body, we try to keep it healthy because that way we can always be working. I think he can. I never doubt the champions, the mind and willpower of the champions. He has dominating before and was the lightweight and featherweight champion. It’s all up to him. If he wants to come back at a high level, he can do it,” said Aldo.

