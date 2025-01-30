Conor McGregor continues lashing out at "groveling weasel of the highest order" Paul Hughes after fighter Sinead Kavanagh shares her take

Conor McGregor is not happy with his fellow Irish MMA fighter Paul Hughes fraternizing with Khabib Nurmagomedov and his team. Last weekend, Hughes failed to win the Bellator lightweight title against Khabib's cousin and protege, Usman Nurmagomedov.

Despite the significant tension between the two in the lead-up, the razor-close and competitive battle made them respect each other as fellow fighters.

After the fight, the Irish MMA star congratulated the champion and approached Khabib, telling him he's not like "this other guy," implying Conor McGregor.

McGregor, who's had a storied and bitter rivalry with Khabib and his team, took offense to this, seeing Hughes as some sort of traitor. His sentiments were further echoed by another Irish MMA fighter, Bellator featherweight Sinead 'KO' Kavanagh, who posted:

"Star struck when he was cheering you on, weasel & Turn coat beneath It all!!! Can't trust no1 these days @TheNotoriousMMA"

'The Notorious' replied to this in a now-deleted post:

"It's deplorable, Sinead! No self respecting Irish man would grovel in this manner to a person who has disrespected their flag time and time again and that is a fact. A groveling weasel of the highest order!"

Conor McGregor's comment [Screenshot courtesy: @TheNotoriousMMA on X]

Despite Conor McGregor's disapproval, Paul Hughes remains friendly with Khabib Nurmagomedov on X

Despite the disdain expressed by his fellow Irishman Conor McGregor, Paul Hughes remained friendly and cordial with Khabib Nurmagomedov and his team. This is made even more remarkable by the fact that he just lost a tightly contested contest to Usman Nurmagomedov, in which a lot of people thought he won.

The Irish fighter earned the Russian legend's respect that he tweeted to him after the fight:

"Thank you for the fight @paulhughesmma and for the experience, I invite you and your whole team and family to Dagestan, any time you want, believe me you will like it and your arrival will serve as a good example for many young generations ✋"

Hughes replied to 'The Eagle' with the most respectful callout for a rematch ever:

"Thankyou @TeamKhabib I have great respect for you, your team and your nation. I would be honoured to take you up on this offer someday and then return the favour in Ireland☘️ But please, only after I get to rematch Usman."

