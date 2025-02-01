Conor McGregor doubles down on Khabib Nurmagomedov feud, mocks Dagestani's marriage following earlier N-word rant: "What’s up cuz"

Conor McGregor recently doubled down on his ongoing feud with Khabib Nurmagomedov by mocking his marriage. The Irishman's latest comments follow his previous N-word rant toward his arch rival for not showing his wife or children.

'The Notorious' and 'The Eagle' fought in 2018, however, they still have animosity between them and it doesn't appear as though they will be squashing their beef anytime soon. The build-up to their record-setting bout was very personal and saw both culture and religion used as talking points during their heated exchanges.

The former two-division UFC champion's latest tirade toward 'The Eagle' came after a fan posted a screenshot of a quote from an interview with the Dagestani's late father, in which he confirmed his son had married a distant cousin. McGregor doubled down on his previous rant by taking the opportunity to mock Nurmagomedov in light of the comments from his late father:

Trending

"Perfectly normal behaviour. An arranged marriage to your cousin by your parent for breeding of children. 'What's up cuz', they say to each other when they greet hahaha."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Conor McGregor's comments regarding Khabib Nurmagomedov's marriage below:

Expand Tweet

Khabib Nurmagomedov takes shot at Conor McGregor while praising Ireland

Conor McGregor hasn't been the only one sounding off on his rival as Khabib Nurmagomedov took a shot at the Irishman last weekend at PFL Champions Series: Dubai.

After his cousin Usman successfully retained his Bellator lightweight title following a majority decision win over Paul Hughes, 'The Eagle' got on the microphone and praised Ireland's support of Palestine. Nurmagomedov mentioned that the country has been an excellent ally despite the personal rivalry and narrative created and in doing so, took a shot at McGregor by not referring to him by name:

"I know this is not my time to talk, I just want to say one thing. All this things beginning from my side and other guy [McGregor] when we was fighting, but don't forget Ireland is the biggest supporter in the world for Palestine. Don't forget about this. We love you guys."

Check out the full video featuring Khabib Nurmagomedov's shot at Conor McGregor below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.