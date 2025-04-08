Conor McGregor drops four-word reaction as he looks back at recent "Mom, we're going to Monaco" moment with the Nelk Boys

Conor McGregor is once again making headlines after announcing his intention to run for the President of Ireland. He was recently seen partying with the Nelk Boys and has now reflected on the moment.

On Saint Patrick’s Day, McGregor celebrated with the Nelk Boys at his pub, The Black Forge Inn. ‘The Notorious’ appeared to be having a great time, enjoying the company of the YouTuber group as he danced and sang with them.

An Instagram user shared a hilarious moment of McGregor partying, where he shouted:

“Mom, we’re going to Monaco!”

The clip caught the attention of the Irish star, who reflected on the moment, reshared the post on his Instagram story, and wrote:

“😂😂 drizzy ma nizzy hahaha.”

Check out the screenshot of Conor McGregor's Instagram story below:

Conor McGregor's Instagram story. [Screenshot courtesy: @thenotoriousmma on Instagram]

McGregor hasn’t competed in the UFC since his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in 2021, where he suffered a leg injury in the first round and lost the bout.

The former two-division champion was scheduled to make his highly anticipated comeback against rival Michael Chandler, but he withdrew from the fight due to a toe injury.

Michael Chandler shares his opinion on Conor McGregor’s UFC return after retirement hints

Conor McGregor has expressed his intention to run for President of Ireland and has hinted at retirement from MMA.

Speaking with RJ Clifford, Michael Chandler weighed in on McGregor’s retirement talk. Chandler expressed skepticism about ‘The Notorious’ intentions and suggested that the former lightweight champion might be leveraging media attention with these tactics:

"It’s definitely the most, you know, retired-ish talk he’s ever talked about. But also, everything with Conor is a show and a charade and smoke and mirrors, you know? Is the presidency thing legit? Or is it just all smoke and mirrors to build his platform? You know, is the retirement talk real? Or is it just smoke and mirrors to get people intrigued and want to woo him back?”

“You never quite know with a guy like that who loves the media and loves being the center of attention. If you said, you know, right now—hey, put some money on it, I’m not betting that Conor comes back. And I think you can tell by my actions."

Check out Michael Chandler’s comments below:

