Conor McGregor drops three-word reaction to Anthony Joshua's brutal knockout of Francis Ngannou 

Conor McGregor issued a three-word response to Anthony Joshua's stunning knockout of Francis Ngannou last night (March 8).

'AJ' faced Ngannou in the main event of the Knockout Chaos card, which took place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 'The Predator' was making just his second walk to a boxing ring after impressing in his bout with Tyson Fury last year.

What was expected to be a close affair proved anything but, as the British boxer dominated proceedings from the off, dropping the Cameroonian at the end of the first round.

Joshua then took over proceedings in the second, continually landing a right hand which dropped Ngannou on two more occasions. After the UFC heavyweight champ recovered from the second knockdown, Joshua once again landed a vicious overhand right, which dropped Ngannou down to the canvas and knocked him out cold.

The 34-year-old later shared a clip of the finish on Instagram, captioning the post:

"P̶r̶e̶d̶a̶t̶o̶r̶ to prey."

The Notorious' wasn't cage-side on the night but had been when Ngannou faced 'The Gypsy King' last year. He was then spotted in the comments reacting to Joshua's stunning KO win.

McGregor opted to write two messages under the post, praising the former heavyweight boxing champ on his victory. He wrote:

"Nah man."

Conor McGregor followed up on his comment by adding:

"Madness."

Check out McGregor's comments here:

Conor McGregor's comment

Michael Chandler vows to finish Conor McGregor 'within 2 rounds'

Michael Chandler recently issued a stern warning to Conor McGregor, as he prepares to begin a fight camp for their upcoming bout.

While nothing has been confirmed by the UFC, Chandler and McGregor are expected to face off on June 29. during International Fight Week. The Irishman released a video on New Year's Day stating the fight would take place then, and 'Iron's latest post on social media appears to confirm that.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Chandler not only suggested that the fight was happening in June but he also noted that he's never taken such a long break between fights, but promised his performance would be worth it. He wrote:

"This is going to be a special camp for me. I’ve never been away from competition this long in the last 22 years of hand-to-hand combat. Laying a foundation now. I break him within 2 rounds. 114 days."

Check out Chandler's tweet here:

