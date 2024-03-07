"I break him within 2 rounds" - Michael Chandler vows to dominate Conor McGregor as he begins "special camp"

Michael Chandler has issued a stern promise to Conor McGregor, vowing to finish the Irishman inside two rounds.

'The Notorious' and 'Iron' have been expected to face one another following their appearance as coaches opposite one another on season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter last year.

Their bout was rumored to take place at the end of 2023, however it never came to fruition. Rumors then began circling that the pair were being touted to headline April's UFC 300 card, but once again, no fight was confirmed.

McGregor then dropped a video stating that the clash against Chandler would be taking place later this year on June 29 during International Fight Week.

Whilst nothing has been made official, Chandler's latest tweet also alludes to the fact the fight will take place in June. The former Bellator champ took to X (formerly Twitter) and not only confirmed the date, but also laid out a stern warning to the Irishman. He tweeted:

"This is going to be a special camp for me. I’ve never been away from competition this long in the last 22 years of hand to hand combat. Laying a foundation now. I break him within 2 rounds. 114 days."

Check out Chandler's tweet here:

Chael Sonnen explains the delay in Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler announcement

Chael Sonnen recently outlined why he believes the UFC have yet to formally announce the McGregor-Chandler bout.

After over a year of fight date rumors, the two appear set to settle their rivalry this summer during International Fight Week, despite no official announcement.

Weighing in on the situation was Chael Sonnen, who discussed the bout on his YouTube channel. According to 'The American Gangster,' the reason there has been no confirmation of the bout is likely due to issues with contracts.

Sonnen believes the UFC are trying to get Conor McGregor to agree to being the co-main event on the June 29. card, with the promotion hoping to secure a title fight as the headliner. He said:

"We don't have a main event, and that is what the hold up is with this fight. If I have got to write Conor [McGregor] a check, I got a contract, I got his opponent, I play the venue game like anybody, I play the distribution game, I can check all those boxes off. Once everything is done, I got to pull the switch. And the switch is when I reveal to my biggest star that he isn't the main event."

Catch Sonnen's comments regarding Conor McGregor here