Conor McGregor drops out of Top 5 rankings after devastating loss at UFC 257

After his devastating loss at UFC 257, Conor McGregor has slipped outside of the Top 5 in the UFC's lightweight division. In the aftermath of Dustin Poirier's win over the Irishman, there has been a massive change in the 155 pound rankings, with The Diamond now sitting at the top behind the champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

As per the updated UFC lightweight rankings, Dustin Poirier has now overtaken Justin Gaethje as the #1 contender in the UFC lightweight division. The Highlight, meanwhile, has dropped down to #2.

Crown me Now!! — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) January 25, 2021

UFC 257 also marked the stunning debut of Michael Chandler. The former Bellator lightweight champion knocked out Dan Hooker in the co-main event of the pay-per-view and following his first win, Iron has now taken the #4 slot in the lightweight division.

With Tony Ferguson sitting at #5, Conor McGregor now sits at #6. Whereas, former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos is a place below him at #7. Meanwhile, Dan Hooker has dropped down two places to #8 after his first-round loss to Michael Chandler. Paul Felder and Diego Ferreira complete the Top 10 of the UFC's lightweight division.

Here are the updated rankings to the UFC lightweight division after UFC 257:

Updated UFC lightweight rankings. pic.twitter.com/MjH83thGur — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) January 26, 2021

Conor McGregor has already called for a trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier

After losing the highly-awaited rematch to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257, Conor McGregor's coach John Kavanagh has revealed that the Irishman has called for a third fight against The Diamond. McGregor seemingly wants to fight Poirier before the summer and wants the fight to be for the UFC lightweight championship.

That being said, it remains to be seen if the UFC will give Conor McGregor a shot at the UFC's lightweight title straight away or not. With Charles Oliveira sitting at #3 in the rankings, DP has made it clear that he would like to fight the Brazilian to crown the new UFC lightweight champion, after Khabib officially vacates the belt.

Conor McGregor could go on to focus on a fight against Nate Diaz, in what will be the trilogy showdown between them.