Conor McGregor 'F**k You' suit: How much does it cost and why did he wear it?

Conor McGregor, in the build-up to his now-infamous boxing match with Floyd Mayweather, wore a suit that has become iconic. The suit featured pinstripes, but with a catch. Instead of plain stripes, each stripe spelled the expletive 'f**k you.'

Check out a picture of the suit here:

The suit matched the energy of its wearer, as McGregor launched verbal tirade after another against Floyd Mayweather. Since then, given the Irishman's status in the sport, many have tried to adopt the same style.

Fans have been clamouring to get their hands on the same suit, and it now appears that they really can. The suit was made by David August, a brand known for it's bespoke approach to tailoring.

According to GQ, CEO David August Heil said that they would produce a 'limited quantity' which will be for an 'exclusive group' of customers. The fabric was priced at $6,500. Upon purchasing the fabric, the customers would have to wait '12-15' weeks for the suit to be stitched and shipped.

Hardcore fans of 'the Notorious' are sure to want to get their hands on this iconic suit. Apart from being a piece of combat sports history, it is also an excellently tailored, top-of-the-line luxury piece.

Conor McGregor yet to re-enter USADA pool, fight with Chandler up in the air

Earlier this year, it was announced that Conor 'The Notorious' McGregor would coach opposite Michael Chandler on The Ultimate Fighter, or TUF for short. Then, the two would square off in the octagon for McGregor's much-awaited return.

McGregor, however, failed to re-enter the USADA testing pool in time. As a result, it's up in the air as to whether McGregor vs. Chandler will happen this year. 'The Notorious' could, of course, enter the testing pool and compete against Chandler next year.

Conor McGregor recently took to Twitter to say that the bout will go down in December, and that he would 'take him to the 3rd and torture him,' referring to what he would do to Chandler.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting Conor McGregor teases "torture" for Michael Chandler in December. Conor McGregor teases "torture" for Michael Chandler in December. https://t.co/18EUJZbNhu

Conor McGregor's failure to re-enter the USADA testing pool may worry some fans. But given his status as the bonafide biggest superstar in the sport, the rules may be bent to accommodate the Irishman's return.

