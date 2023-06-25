Conor McGregor quickly deletes boastful UFC return update after missing USADA deadline

Conor McGregor quickly deleted a boastful update regarding his much-awaited UFC return after missing the USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) deadline. McGregor's most recent MMA bout witnessed him suffer a gruesome leg injury against Dustin Poirier in July 2021.

The Irishman lost to Poirier via first-round TKO in their lightweight bout and has been on an injury hiatus ever since. Regardless, Conor McGregor served as a coach on season 31 of the UFC's TUF (The Ultimate Fighter) reality show earlier this year.

With McGregor completing the filming schedule for TUF 31 alongside rival coach Michael Chandler, many believed that his long-awaited comeback fight would see him face Chandler in late 2023.

However, McGregor pulled out of the USADA testing pool after his injury in 2021 and is yet to re-enter it. As per USADA guidelines, a UFC fighter, who's making their return, has to enter the testing pool and stay in it for at least six months. Additionally, the fighter has to pass at least two drug tests before being allowed to compete in the UFC.

McGregor recently missed the six-month USADA deadline, owing to which he'd be unlikely to compete at the UFC's final anticipated PPV (pay-per-view) event of the year on December 16th.

While USADA could give the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion an exemption and let him return sans the six-month waiting period, the organization hasn't done so as of yet. Therefore, the consensus is that McGregor's return would come to fruition no sooner than 2024.

Regardless, the MMA megastar put forth an Instagram post hinting at his return. The post was soon deleted. As reported by The Irish Mirror, McGregor seemingly addressed his comeback fight in the post. 'The Notorious' stated:

"Placey Mcplacerson I am in the place. Ya’s’ll shut up and wait. Silence! A roar from the throne. Patience, peasants. Bring Proper Twelve, Forged Irish Stout, Tidl Sport. Bring me Gold and Plunder." [*H/T The Irish Mirror for the quotes]

Michael Chandler on the uncertainty surrounding Conor McGregor's UFC return and their potential fight

A few days back, UFC lightweight mainstay Michael Chandler tweeted a video of himself addressing his expected matchup against Conor McGregor and the latter's failure to re-enter the USADA testing pool. Over the past several months, many in the MMA community believed that Chandler would fight McGregor in the Irishman's comeback fight in late 2023, potentially at welterweight.

Nevertheless, with Conor McGregor not re-entering the testing pool, there have been rumors that his much-discussed matchup against Michael Chandler could be delayed till 2023 or fall apart at worst.

Michael Chandler recently tweeted a video of himself, acknowledging that there were just "179 days left until December 16th." Moreover, indicating that Conor McGregor ought to provide clarity on his return, Chandler wrote:

"No joke… WHERE THE FO*K IS THAT GUY?"

Check out Chandler's video in the tweet below:

Michael Chandler @MikeChandlerMMA No joke… WHERE THE FOOK IS THAT GUY? No joke… WHERE THE FOOK IS THAT GUY? https://t.co/pX5RmOFSdK

