"Red panty night disappearing" - Fans urge Michael Chandler to forget about the Conor McGregor fight despite recent USADA tests

Conor McGregor's return to the octagon once appeared likely to be against Michael Chandler, but now fans believe that the matchup has all-but fallen through.

The pair were announced as the two respective coaches for season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter earlier this year. Following the show's finale on August 15, McGregor and Chandler were expected to fight. But the lack of an official announcement from the UFC has led to speculation about the bout's fate.

Conor McGregor's saga with USADA has complicated matters. The Irishman was removed from the testing pool after breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July, 2021.

USADA have stated he will need to be in the testing pool for six months prior to be eligible to fight, and it is currently unclear whether McGregor has done so or not. Despite no word from USADA on the Irishman's re-entry status, Michael Chandler was ironically tested by the agency one day after McGregor's six-month deadline for 2023 passed.

'Iron' took to Twitter and said this:

"Just so everyone knows… #usada is here at my house…blood and urine like the majority of my tests in the the last 3 years"

See the post below:

Michael Chandler @MikeChandlerMMA Just so everyone knows… #usada is here at my house…blood and urine like the majority of my tests in the the last 3 years.

Fans have urged Chandler to forget about his potential fight with Conor McGregor, Many believe that he would be wasting his time waiting for 'The Notorious' to get his affairs in order.

See the reactions below:

"Red Panty Night disappearing."

"Mike I'm sorry to tell you this but the Conor fight ain't happening."

"Stop wasting your prime years praying for the Conor fight. It’s never going to happen. There’s a reason he’s still not in the testing pool. And now he has even more issues to deal with"

Kevin @flawlessvictry7 @MikeChandlerMMA Stop wasting your prime years praying for the Connor fight. It's never going to happen. There's a reason he's still not in the testing pool. And now he has even more issues to deal with.

"Youve been officially ducked my man"

SpiesFL @MikeSpies904 @MikeChandlerMMA Youve been officially ducked my man

Joe Green @JoeGreenUSF @MikeChandlerMMA I wouldn't wait for Conor bro, get a different big fight lined up, you're still one of the most exciting fighters in the UFC and would hate to see you sit out waiting for something that might never happen

TitusCrow🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @TitusCrow1 @MikeChandlerMMA If Conor isn't in the pool this week I would be trying to set a top 5 fight up this year. Everyone loves your fights & they have became genuine occasions. Do you really want to be out in your prime for this long? Maybe your getting a guaranteed purse though fight or not?

King_Khuz @bigshumba @MikeChandlerMMA Find another fight. Conor fight is never happening

Jesse Randall @jesserandall16 @MikeChandlerMMA If Conor's not fighting until sometime next year, we would love to see you back into the octagon before then.

Michael Chandler calls on Conor McGregor following alleged missed USADA deadline for 2023

Conor McGregor has allegedly missed the six-month deadline to re-enter the USADA testing pool, meaning that the Irishman will only be allowed to fight in the UFC next year barring an exemption.

Prominent MMA journalist Aaron Bronsteter took to Twitter clarify that while it is clear that McGregor has not submitted a test sample in 2023, he may have already entered the pool.

Bronsteter tweeted this:

I've seen this being circulated, however, the six month window opens on the date of re-enrollment and not the submission of the first sample. That's not to say that this tweet is inaccurate, but USADA have not replied to any inquiries regarding if/when McGregor had re-enrolled"

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter



Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter

I've seen this being circulated, however, the six month window opens on the date of re-enrollment and not the submission of the first sample. That's not to say that this tweet is inaccurate, but USADA have not replied to any inquiries regarding if/when McGregor had re-enrolled"

Michael Chandler also took to Twitter recently, and called out 'The Notorious' with one of his most famous one-liners. 'Iron' said this:

"No joke... WHERE THE FOOK IS THAT GUY?"

Michael Chandler @MikeChandlerMMA No joke… WHERE THE FOOK IS THAT GUY?

