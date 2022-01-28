Watch: Revisiting Conor McGregor and Jeremy Stephens' iconic 'Who the f*** is that guy' moment as the latter leaves the UFC

With Jeremy Stephens leaving the UFC after 15 years and 34 fights, Conor McGregor's savage put-down of the 35-year-old at a press conference has resurfaced.

At the UFC 205 pre-fight press conference, a reporter asked McGregor which fighter on the podium would give him the hardest fight. Stephens interjected and said:

"Right here. Right here. The hardest-hitting 145 pounder. The real hardest-hitting 145 pounder. This guy TKOs people. When I knock people out, they don't f***ing move."

In response, McGregor dismissed 'Little Heathen' with a line remembered to this day:

"Who the f*** is that guy? Who the f*** is that?"

At UFC 205, Conor McGregor defeated Eddie Alvarez by second-round TKO to win the lightweight title. He became the first UFC fighter to hold championships in two different weight classes at the same time. Jeremy Stephens suffered a unanimous decision loss to Frankie Edgar on the night.

Dana White issues update on Conor McGregor return

Conor McGregor suffered a gruesome injury in his rubber match against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. He could be set for a return to the octagon later this year. Dana White is optimistic that the UFC's biggest draw will fight this summer.

In a clip posted to the TMZ Sports YouTube channel, the UFC president stated:

"I think [McGregor does fight in 2022]. He's doing all the right things with his leg. I'm hoping he can come back this summer."

The former two-division champion seemingly had his sights set on facing Charles Oliveira and reclaiming the lightweight title. 'Do Brox' has been booked to defend his title against No.1-ranked contender Justin Gaethje at UFC 274.

McGregor has also been linked to a third bout with Nate Diaz, who only has one more fight left on his UFC contract. Another grudge match with Dustin Poirier might be on the cards for 'The Notorious' as well.

