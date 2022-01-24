Dana White gives an update on possible Conor McGregor return in summer - "He's doing all the right things with his leg" 

Dana White is optimistic that Conor McGregor will return to the octagon this summer.

The Irish star suffered a broken tibia and fibula during his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier, putting him out of action in July 2021. McGregor has expressed an interest in regaining the lightweight title and fighting incumbent champion Charles Oliveira. The former two-division champion has also been linked to a rubber match with Nate Diaz, who only has one fight left on his UFC contract.

During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, White was bullish on the prospect of McGregor fighting this summer:

"I think [McGregor does fight in 2022]. He's doing all the right things with his leg. I'm hoping he can come back this summer."

Check out the entire interview below:

Michael Bisping believes a third fight between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz is inevitable

Michael Bisping doesn't think Nate Diaz will leave the UFC without having a trilogy fight with Conor McGregor due to the money involved. The two high-octane fights between the superstars grossed over a million pay-per-view buys and are among the highest-grossing events in MMA history.

The younger Diaz expressed an interest in taking on Dustin Poirier in the last fight of his current contract. However, 'The Count' believes the UFC will want the TUF season 5 winner to sign an extension before they give him a match against Poirier. During a recent episode of the Believe You Me podcast, Bisping said:

"Nate Diaz isn't going to get out of the UFC without fighting Conor McGregor a third time... No way. Too much money. It's a big fight. Diaz-McGregor III. Huge. In fact, they said about the Dustin fight, didn't they? They said they would do it with the proviso or the caveat that you sign for one more fight. Because they want to do the Conor McGregor fight."

Check out the entire episode of the Believe You Me podcast below:

As the UFC's biggest star, there are a plethora of options in store for Conor McGregor when he decides to return to the octagon. Justin Gaethje is expected to be next in line for a shot at Charles Oliviera, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Irish star jump the queue. High-profile grudge matches against Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier are also on the cards.

Edited by John Cunningham