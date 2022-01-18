Michael Bisping believes Nate Diaz won't leave the UFC without Conor McGregor trilogy

Michael Bisping feels that Nate Diaz won't walk away from the UFC without having a rubber match with Conor McGregor.

During a recent episode of the Believe You Me Podcast, Bisping stated that there's too much money to turn down in a third clash between Diaz and McGregor. The Stockton native has one fight left on his deal and has been linked to a bout with Dustin Poirier.

'The Count' added that the UFC wanted Diaz to sign a one-fight extension before fighting Poirier.

"Nate Diaz isn't going to get out of the UFC without fighting Conor McGregor a third time... No way. Too much money. It's a big fight. Diaz-McGregor III. Huge. In fact, they said about the Dustin fight, didn't they? They said they would do it with the proviso or the caveat that you sign for one more fight. Because they want to do the Conor McGregor fight."

Conor McGregor takes a jab at Nate Diaz

McGregor recently shared a throwback video from a fan page. The clip shows him connecting with a left hook against Diaz during their second fight at UFC 202.

The Stockton native let his guard down for an instant before a shot from the Irish star startled him. The caption said:

"Nate Diaz emotions change quickly after getting hit with a left hand from Conor McGregor."

Since he's the biggest star in MMA, there are a plethora of options for McGregor when he returns to the octagon. The former two-division champion and his camp have expressed an interest in a third fight with Diaz. The two stars have also gone back and forth on social media.

However, McGregor has also indicated that he wants to take on reigning lightweight champion Charles Oliveira. Although Dana White has suggested that Justin Gaethje is next in line for a crack at 155-pound gold, 'The Notorious' megastar could jump the queue.

