Conor McGregor mocks Nate Diaz in throwback post

In a throwback post on his Instagram story, Conor McGregor shared a video from an MMA fan page of him landing a perfect left hook on Nate Diaz during their rematch at UFC 202 in August 2016.

The Stockton native was seen taunting the Irishman before being tagged by McGregor. However, Diaz seemed to immediately get his guard up once the left hook landed.

"Nate Diaz emotions change quickly after getting hit with a left hand from Conor McGregor," read the caption.

Here's the screenshot of McGregor's story

Watch Conor McGregor in action against Nate Diaz over five years ago below:

Diaz stunningly defeated McGregor via submission at UFC 196 in March 2016. However, the Irishman won the high-profile rematch via majority decision the same year.

Nate Diaz holds a 20-13 record and is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 263. Meanwhile, McGregor holds a record of 22-6, following his trilogy defeat to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 3 might not happen this year

Nate Diaz has only one bout remaining on his current UFC contract and there have been a lot of people who are interested in fighting him. This includes Vicente Luque and rising welterweight star Khamzat Chimaev.

A trilogy showdown with Conor McGregor was also being considered. However, with the 33-year-old superstar nursing a leg injury suffered against Poirier in July last year, the bout won't be happening anytime soon.

'The Diamond' revealed earlier this month on Teddy Atlas' podcast that he had been offered a short notice encounter with Diaz in six weeks' time.

Several MMA news outlets have also reported the same, with contracts not yet signed. Following UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Chikadze, the promotion's president Dana White claimed he was unsure if Poirier vs. Diaz will be booked for UFC 272.

Watch Dana White address media following UFC Vegas 46 below:

McGregor and UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira have expressed their desire to fight each other next. Despite Justin Gaethje being the No.1 contender, it won't be surprising to see 'The Notorious' take on Oliveira for the title upon his return.

Hence, McGregor vs. Diaz 3 hangs in the balance right now. If a trilogy fight between the two comes to fruition, the trash-talk and build-up will be huge considering their storied rivalry both inside the octagon and on social media.

