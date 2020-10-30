Conor McGregor follows Australian UFC fan on Twitter who sent him a message of support

Conor McGregor followed an Australian fan after he took to Twitter to express his support for the former two-division UFC Champion. Peter Pana, the McGregor fan, sent the following message on Twitter:

I have supported you since 2013 & I will never stop. You the best fighter in the world. Thank you for inspiring me & being my hero, I seriously appreciate you. I can't (wait) for your next fight. Sending my best wishes always Australia.

*Please see this @TheNotoriousMMA 🙏*



I have supported you since 2013 & I will never stop. You the best fighter in the world 👑



Thankyou for inspiring me & being my hero, I seriously appreciate you. I cant for your next fight👏



Sending my best wishes always Australia 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/qYXWj7EbM4 — Peter Pana (@PeterSheenPana) October 28, 2020

Conor McGregor replied to the tweet and thanked him for his support.

Thanks for the support my man! #Followed — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 28, 2020

Conor McGregor could fight for the UFC Lightweight title in the near future

Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement after his win at UFC 254 opened up the Lightweight division. Conor McGregor, for one, could reclaim his title if the UFC decides to make the potential bout against Dustin Poirier for the Championship.

Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement at UFC 254

Dana White previously confirmed that a fight has been offered to McGregor and Poirier, although it is yet to be official. Other contenders, Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje, can also lay their claim to the vacant title.

Advertisement

However, in a recent interview, White hinted he's trying to convince Khabib to come back for one last fight:

Nobody knew (about the UFC 254 fight being Khabib Nurmagomedov’s last). Not even his coach. Nobody knew. I was sitting there going, ‘Oh, my God! You’ve got to be kidding me.’ But I’ll tell you this, and I haven’t told anybody this s**t, Khabib (Nurmagomedov) and I have been talking. And, you know, he was completely emotional that night when he got through that fight.

I have a feeling that he might go for 30-0…I think that he’s not going to retire. You know his (Khabib Nurmagomedov’s) dad wanted him to get to 30-0. And I think he wants to honour his dad’s wish.

Despite White's comments, Khabib will be a tough nut to crack especially after he already announced his retirement. Conor McGregor, who congratulated Khabib on his career, will fancy his chances against the other contenders who are much better stylistic matchups for the Irishman.

McGregor has also been angling for a boxing bout with Manny Pacquiao, his second after the loss to Floyd Mayweather. Poirier, a southpaw, would be the perfect opponent for Conor to get ready for a fight against Manny Pacquiao's southpaw style.