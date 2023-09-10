Conor McGregor gives honest opinion on Laura Sanko's commentary during UFC 293 broadcast

Conor McGregor has put forth his honest opinion regarding Laura Sanko's commentary during the UFC 293 pay-per-view (PPV) broadcast. As of this writing, the UFC 293 event is underway at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia.

The UFC 293 event marks the first time in the UFC's modern era that a woman would be serving as a commentator for a UFC PPV. The woman in question is none other than Sanko.

A former MMA fighter, Sanko debuted as an on-screen personality in the UFC in 2016. The Chicago-born former athlete started as a backstage interviewer and eventually transitioned to the role of a UFC analyst.

Additionally, she made history in 2021 by becoming the first woman to work as a commentator at a UFC-related event in the UFC's modern era -- commentating at a DWCS (Dana White's Contender Series) event.

Sanko made her UFC main roster commentary debut at the UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Spivak event in February 2023. Besides, tonight's UFC 293 event marked her PPV debut as a UFC commentator.

Taking to his official Twitter account, former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor has now weighed in on Laura Sanko's UFC 293 commentary. The 35-year-old UFC megastar notably expressed his respect for the 40-year-old Sanko.

'The Notorious' suggested that Sanko has done an incredible job with her commentary alongside fellow commentators Jon Anik and Daniel Cormier. Apart from praising the Laura Sanko UFC 293 commentary, McGregor seemingly lauded the UFC machine as a whole. The MMA icon tweeted:

"Sanko is incredible! “Spins the chin but nothin’ doin’” Love it. Incredibly refreshing addition! Hats off to the whole @ufc crew! Stellar this evening is! Bravo! Only getting better! What a machine!"

