Conor McGregor gives two-word reaction to fellow 'Road House' actor leaking behind-the-scenes photos

Conor McGregor has reacted to a fellow 'Road House' cast mate sharing some behind-the-scenes photographs from their time on set.

While recovering from the leg injury he suffered in 2021, McGregor opted to dip his toe in to acting and is now set to make his Hollywood debut. The Irishman stars as the major antagonist in the upcoming remake of the 1989 classic, which also features A-listers such as Jake Gyllenhaal.

The movie is set for its worldwide premier later this week on March 8 and will drop on Amazon's Prime Video on March 21.

Check out the trailer here:

With the film set for it's release later this week, one of McGregor's cast mates dropped some exclusive photos of their time together. Actor Arturo Castro, who plays one of McGregor's friends/henchman took to Instagram and captioned the post:

"Some bts shots from @roadhousemovie ! Truly had a blast shooting w these folks out in beautiful DR. Less than a month till y’all can see it, mark that March 21st on your calendar bbsss!"

'The Notorious' was then spotted in the comments and celebrated the friends he made on set. He wrote:

"The lads!"

Check out McGregor's comment here:

Conor McGregor's comment

Rafael dos Anjos expects Conor McGregor to return to the UFC in 2024

Conor McGregor's UFC future continues to remain up in the air as there is still no official confirmation of when his return bout against Michael Chandler will take place.

The Irishman has been expected to face 'Iron' ever since the pair featured on season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter as coaches last year. Despite both Chandler and McGregor continually expressing the fight will happen, Dana White and the UFC have remained ambiguous about the possibility.

Recently, at the UFC 299 media day, former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos weighed in on the situation. The Brazilian, who was once booked to face 'The Notorious', offered his take on the situation. He said:

"I believe so. Conor reached some levels of his career that he don't really need to fight. He makes money somewhere else and he's done some big fights in his career, but I think eventually he's going to come back and fight. I think a Nate Diaz trilogy could be it, too, because they are 1-1, I think, but yeah, I believe he's going to come back and fight again."

Check out dos Anjos' comments on Conor McGregor here (1:55:18):