Former UFC champion shares why Conor McGregor could fight again despite making a lot of money

Conor McGregor has not competed in nearly three years after breaking his leg at UFC 264 in July 2021. While 'The Notorious' has teased a return to the octagon against Michael Chandler at International Fight Week in June, nothing has been made official, leading many to question if he will ever fight again.

Speaking at the UFC 299 media day, Rafael dos Anjos, who has called the former double champ out in the past, was asked if he believes McGregor will return. He replied, stating:

"I believe so. Conor reached some levels of his career that he don't really need to fight. He makes money somewhere else and he's done some big fights in his career, but I think eventually he's going to come back and fight. I think a Nate Diaz trilogy could be it, too, because they are 1-1, I think, but yeah, I believe he's going to come back and fight again."

Check out Rafael dos Anjos' comments on Conor McGregor below:

Expand Tweet

McGregor has laid out his plans for his return, which he hopes will take place in June. UFC CEO Dana White, however, suggested that his return may not come until the fall, leading to speculation that the two sides may be involved in a contract dispute.

Rafael dos Anjos previously called for a Conor McGregor clash

Despite his inactivity, Conor McGregor remains the biggest name in mixed martial arts. Rafael dos Anjos angled for a bout with 'The Notorious' speaking at the UFC on ESPN 42 media day in December 2022, stating:

"Conor's fighting at 170, I think. I don't see him fighting at 155 anymore, but we'll see. That's the fight that makes sense too. We'll see what happens."

When asked if he is only looking to face big names, the No.11-ranked lightweight stated:

"Yeah, definitely. Guys that have a lot to bring the table. Guys that been there before. I think being a former champion, being so long with the company, I'm looking for guys that make sense to me. Guys with a lot of fights, too, and legends of the sport, and I think that's what I'm looking for."

Check out Rafael dos Anjos' comments on facing Conor McGregor below (starting at the 4:27 mark):

While dos Anjos has expressed an interest in facing McGregor, he was not included in the former double champ's two-fight plan that he laid out for his return. 'The Notorious' revealed that he would like to face Michael Chandler during International Fight Week in June before having a trilogy bout against Nate Diaz at UFC 306, which is set to take place at the Las Vegas Sphere on Mexican Independence Day in September.