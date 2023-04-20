Conor McGregor has good reasons for not wagering entire fight purse against Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor has no interest in wagering his entire fight purse against Michael Chandler.

'The Notorious' recently took to Twitter to ask if any competing fighters had bet their entire fight purse against each other and followed through. It is worth noting that despite the lack of this is the UFC, many fighters have tried to put their entire fight purse on the line in the sport of boxing. Most recently, Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis verbally agreed to the same ahead of their clash.

In response to Conor McGregor's query, a fan urged the Irishman to do it against Michael Chandler. The former UFC champion replied that he would not be wagering his fight purse.

The 34-year-old said that he would be keeping his "hard earned money" for his family and loved ones but might consider betting a "portion" of his fight purse. McGregor said:

"I make substantially more than everyone on the roster combined so it’s not feasible. I could bet a portion however. But it’s ridiculous, and no. This game, and the longer you are in it, gets tougher and tougher. I’m keeping my hard earned money for my loved ones"

Take a look at McGregor's tweet below:

GSP's coach gives his thoughts on Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler

After a hiatus of over two years, McGregor is set to return to the octagon against Michael Chandler later this year. While a date for the fight is yet to be announced, the fight will take place in the welterweight division despite the two being regular lightweight competitors.

Going into the fight, the bout is considered to be an evenly matched affair but GSP's coach Firas Zahabi believes otherwise. While discussing the matchup, Zahabi insisted that Michael Chandler's explosive nature could play in favor of Conor McGregor, who is very calculated and precise. He said:

"Conor does really well when he has a reach advantage... Chandler has big punching power, he kind of level-changes and pounces on you. Well, guess what, McGregor loves that. When Aldo pounced on McGregor [he] got knocked out. When Eddie Alvarez pounced on McGregor [he] got knocked out. [If] you pounce on McGregor, you get counter-punched. McGregor loves that, he plays a long game and when you throw a heat missile towards him, he counters you... I'm not saying Chandler can't win, I'm just saying stylistically, this can really benefit McGregor."

Watch the interview below:

