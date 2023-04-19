Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler may seem like an evenly matched affair between two fan-favorite competitors, but Firas Zahabi believes the NCAA Division I wrestler's style isn't too well suited to beat the Irishman.

Zahabi is best known for his leadership and coaching qualities for those who train at Tristar Gym. While he has a number of students under his tutelage, the most notable name to have worked under the legendary coach is, without a doubt, the former UFC welterweight champion and arguable greatest of all time, Georges St-Pierre.

While discussing the matchup, the Canadian coach insisted that Michael Chandler's explosive nature could work against him in a bout against somebody as calculated and precise as Conor McGregor:

"Conor does really well when he has a reach advantage... Chandler has big punching power, he kind of level-changes and pounces on you. Well, guess what, McGregor loves that. When Aldo pounced on McGregor [he] got knocked out. When Eddie Alvarez pounced on McGregor [he] got knocked out. [If] you pounce on McGregor, you get counter-punched. McGregor loves that, he plays a long game and when you throw a heat missile towards him, he counters you... I'm not saying Chandler can't win, I'm just saying stylistically, this can really benefit McGregor."

While both men are regular competitors at 155 pounds, it seems this one will take place in the welterweight division.

Check out what Firas Zahabi had to say about Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler below:

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler: Has the date of the bout been confirmed?

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler is a contest most fans can't wait to watch unfold, but neither the competitors nor the UFC themselves have released any news on a fight date.

Closer to the end of the year was being reported for the fight, which makes sense as coaches on 'The Ultimate Fighter' (TUF) typically square off after the finale airs on television. The TUF 31 finale will air in August.

Despite the lack of an official announcement, the bout is still expected to take place sometime this year and, as previously mentioned, at 170 pounds.

Poll : 0 votes