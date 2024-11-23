Conor McGregor guilty of sexual assault, Ex-UFC star outlines how to beat Jon Jones, Umar Nurmagomedov to be snubbed for title shot: MMA News Roundup

Conor McGregor found guilty of sexual assault, former UFC star breaks down path to victory against Jon Jones and Umar Nurmagomedov set to be snubbed for bantamweight title shot.

Find out more details in today's (Nov. 23) Sportskeeda daily news roundup.

#3 Conor McGregor found guilty of sexual assault

After a lengthy civil court proceeding, the verdict has now come in and Conor McGregor has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in 2018. The Irishman won't face any time in prison, however, he has been ordered to pay the victim a six-figure sum in damages, reportedly standing at $250,000.

Trending

The lawsuit was filed against McGregor by Nikita Hand in 2021, three years after the assault took place. 'The Notorious' claimed they had a consensual sexual encounter at a hotel in Dublin but Hand stated in court that he forced himself onto her and ignored her repeated attempts to stop.

Expand Tweet

#2 Former UFC star discusses only path to victory against Jon Jones

Former UFC star T.J. Dillashaw recently weighed in on Jon Jones' victory over Stipe Miocic and outlined what he believes is the only path to victory against Jones.

'Bones' successfully defended his heavyweight title for the first time against Miocic, dominating the bout from the off before finding the finish in the third round after landing a devastating spinning back kick to the ribs of Miocic. Jones' victory has continued his undefeated run, with the only loss on his professional record coming from a disqualification loss to Matt Hamill.

Dillashaw then discussed Jones' performance on a recent episode of the JAXXON PODCAST and outlined what he believes a fighter must do if they ever hope to defeat him. According to the former champ, any future opponent of Jon Jones must be more aggressive whilst striking with him. He explained:

"I think the only way to even threaten, which we've seen against Jon Jones, is when guys kinda just get reckless and go like, Dominick Reyes just went for it. [Thiago] Santos...he went for it. Like, you can't try to fight him technique for technique."

Check out T.J. Dillashaw's comments here (1:10:55):

#1 Umar Nurmagomedov will be snubbed by UFC, says rising bantamweight contender

Rising bantamweight Serhiy Sidey believes the UFC is likely to snub Umar Nurmagomedov for a title shot and instead will book the rematch between Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O'Malley.

Nurmagomedov had been touted as the next contender for the title, following his unanimous decision win over Cory Sandhagen back in August. The victory extended his undefeated professional record to 18-0 and looked set to guarantee him a title shot.

According to Sidey, however, the UFC could hand O'Malley a chance to reclaim his title first, as he believes the rematch would make more money. Speaking to MMA Canada, Sidey explained:

"Yeah, honestly I see both. But I feel like the O'Malley-Merab fight would be the move the UFC is probably going to pull, man. Like again, I feel like that's where the views are. I feel like at the end of the day Merab's awesome and stuff but I think the UFC wants O'Malley to be the champ, man...But if you want my honest opinion, I think if Umar fights either of them, Umar is going to take that.

Check out Serhiy Sidey's comments here (9:54):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback