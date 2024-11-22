T.J. Dillashaw discusses only pathway to defeat Jon Jones: "Can't try to fight him technique for technique"

T.J. Dillashaw recently weighed in on Jon Jones' impressive win over Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 and discussed what he believes is the only pathway to defeat him. The former bantamweight champion noted that 'Bones' is a very technical fighter, so his opponents should steer away from trying to match that.

'Bones' earned his first successful heavyweight title defense after defeating Miocic, who is considered the greatest heavyweight champion in UFC history. Aside from his disqualification loss to Matt Hamill, Jones has yet to taste defeat and has earned wins over several Hall of Famers and former champions.

During his appearance on JAXXON PODCAST's special UFC 309 recap, the former bantamweight champion heaped praise on 'Bones' performance and discussed the mentality his opponents should have when fighting him. Dillashaw named Dominick Reyes and Thiago Santos as examples and mentioned that Jones' opponents should strongly consider being more aggressive when exchanging with him:

"I think the only way to even threaten, which we've seen against Jon Jones, is when guys kinda just get reckless and go like, Dominick Reyes just went for it. [Thiago] Santos...he went for it. Like, you can't try to fight him technique for technique. One, cause he's got great eyes. Two, he's got the athletic ability and three, his range is unlike any other fighter, he's got the longest reach."

Check out T.J. Dillashaw's comments regarding Jon Jones below:

Khalil Rountree Jr. discusses only way for Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall to materialize

In addition to T.J. Dillashaw discussing what it would take for somebody to defeat Jon Jones, Khalil Rountree Jr. discussed the only way he believes a bout with Tom Aspinall can materialize.

During the aforementioned episode, Rountree Jr. shed light on 'Bones' performance against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309. 'The War Horse' mentioned that it's no secret that Jones will seek out the best offer possible to fight Aspinall and that the promotion's offer will determine if he agrees or not:

"The only way to really make [Jones vs. Aspinall] happen is that [Jones] gets paid what he wants like you guys were saying too, it is the rules...It's between him and the UFC and you can't let the negotiation go to where they can't make it happen. But I think the UFC in a way, may have to meet his number because they owe it to Aspinall, but in a way they also owe it to Jones." [1:12:55]

Check out the full episode featuring Khalil Rountree's comments regarding Jon Jones below:

