Conor McGregor helps announce Sweet Love’s new single Bad Guy

Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor, who has a massive fan following, helped announce pop group Sweet Love’s new single, 'Bad Guy.' McGregor has been out of action since his loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in 2021 in their trilogy bout, but continues to make headlines.

Last year, the Irishman became a part-owner of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. Meanwhile, he also founded his own music company, Greenback Records, alongside Richard Buck and Julian O'Brien.

For the past few months, the Dubliner has been promoting the pop group Sweet Love on his social media accounts, who recently shared a video on Instagram featuring ‘The Notorious’ announcing the release of their debut single, 'Bad Guy', under the Greenback Records label.

Check out Conor McGregor announcing Sweet Love's first single below:

The former two-division UFC champion recently expressed his intention to run for President of Ireland. McGregor has since hinted at retirement from MMA to focus on his political ambitions and dedicate his time to serving the citizens of his country.

As for his MMA career, ‘The Notorious’ was scheduled to make his highly anticipated comeback against Michael Chandler at UFC 303 last year, headlining the event. However, he later withdrew from the bout due to a toe injury.

Michael Chandler questions Conor McGregor's retirement hints

Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor's rivalry began during The Ultimate Fighter Season 31, where both served as opposing coaches. However, their highly anticipated fight never came to fruition.

Speaking to RJ Clifford, Chandler weighed in on McGregor’s recent retirement hints. ‘Iron’ expressed skepticism about the Irish fighters' intentions and suggested it could be a tactic to stay relevant in the media. 'Iron' said:

"It’s definitely the most, you know, retired-ish talk he’s ever talked about. But also, everything with Conor is a show and a charade and smoke and mirrors, you know? Is the presidency thing legit? Or is it just all smoke and mirrors... You know, is the retirement talk real? Or is it just smoke and mirrors to get people intrigued and want to woo him back?."

He continued:

“You never quite know with a guy like that who loves the media and loves being the center of attention. If you said, you know, right now—hey, put some money on it, I’m not betting that Conor comes back. And I think you can tell by my actions.”

Check out Michael Chandler’s comments below:

