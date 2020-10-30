Conor McGregor hints at which weight class he will make UFC return

Conor McGregor announced his retirement earlier this year in June, saying that the game did not excite him anymore.

He got tired of waiting around for a fight and decided to call it quits and severe ties, McGregor told ESPN.

"The game just does not excite me, and that’s that. All this waiting around. There’s nothing happening. I’m going through opponent options, and there’s nothing really there at the minute. There’s nothing that’s exciting me … I don’t know if it’s no crowd. I don’t know what it is. There’s just no buzz for me."

But this was not the first time Conor McGregor talked about retiring from MMA, and this might not be the last.

Conor McGregor to face Dustin Poirier at Lightweight

It was reported recently that Conor McGregor and Dana White had finally put aside their differences and agreed upon a fight for The Irishman with the #2 ranked Lightweight contender, Dustin Poirier.

The UFC President said Conor McGregor had been offered to fight 'The Diamond' next year on January 23, as there were no empty slots in 2020.

Conor McGregor soon tweeted that he was accepting the fight, and so did Dustin Poirier.

Close to home for me on my birthday weekend! What weight? https://t.co/xLyWxWgFxh — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) October 14, 2020

The fight is yet to be made official, and since Conor McGregor's last fight was at Welterweight, the MMA world started wondering at which weight class would 'The Notorious' make his UFC return.

In a recent tweet, Conor McGregor confirmed that his next fight will be at Lightweight and he is training to make it to 155-pound for the January 23 bout.

Fresh out of the McGregor FAST Laboratory today. Full body composition scan complete and the results came back =

Lightweight Division incoming 👑 pic.twitter.com/4CiZOFkL2H — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 30, 2020

With Khabib Nurmagomedov now retired and Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier being confirmed at Lightweight, the question remains whether it will be a Championship bout for the vacant 155-pound title.

Conor McGregor and changing weight classes

Conor McGregor has gone up and down the weight divisions throughout his career in UFC. He started at Featherweight and went on to win the title knocking out Jose Aldo just in 13 seconds, making it the fastest title fight finish in the history of UFC.

Conor McGregor then went up to Welterweight to face Nate Diaz twice, first losing by submission and then winning via decision, before moving down to Lightweight and defeating Eddie Alvarez to become the 155-pound Champion.

The only other Lightweight bout Conor McGregor has fought to date was his high-profile showdown with Khabib Nurmagomedov, which he lost via submission. In his last outing, The Irishman met Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone at Welterweight to win it within 40 seconds with unique shoulder strikes to the face.