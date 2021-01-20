Conor McGregor impressed with Max Holloway's performace, open to rematch

Conor McGregor is currently preparing for his rematch at lightweight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257. However, The Notorious One has revealed that he is also interested in a future rematch against Max Holloway.

While speaking to The MacLife in a recent interview, Conor McGregor took note of Blessed's recent win over Calvin Kattar. The Irishman also added that he would happily rematch Holloway after the performance he put on at UFC Fight Island 7.

“I thought it was a solid performance. He fought an up and comer and he done well. I was actually doing an interview there and he skateboarded by the window, so he’s obviously hanging around. Yeah, fair play to him. More power to him," said Conor McGregor.

Conor McGregor went on to add that Holloway has put his name right in the mix for a rematch against the former UFC double champion.

"He’s definitely in the pipeline for a bout against me, for sure. I would happily rematch Max and after a performance like that, he’s put himself right up there," added McGregor.

McGregor and Holloway faced each other way back in 2013 in a fight that the Irishman dominated from start to finish. The former UFC featherweight champion eventually secured a decision win over Holloway, who has evolved into a completely different fighter since that loss.

Conor McGregor will compete in the final UFC event of the triple header week

Conor McGregor is finally set for his return to the Octagon this weekend at UFC 257. The Notorious One will face Dustin Poirier in a rematch from UFC 178, which promises to be an exciting outing between two of the finest in the lightweight division.

UFC 257 is scheduled for January 23rd and will also mark the promotional debut of Michael Chandler, who faces #6 ranked UFC lightweight Dan Hooker. The two men will collide in the co-main event. The main event of the night will see Conor McGregor or Dustin Poirier go to war to get closer to a shot at the UFC lightweight title.