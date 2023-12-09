Conor McGregor and Islam Makhachev sitting opposite each other at Dubai fight event wreaks havoc on social media - "The tension is palpable"

Conor McGregor and Islam Makhachev found themselves in the same venue, with only the boxing ring keeping them apart.

'The Notorious' made waves as he graced the IBA Champions Night event in Dubai on Saturday, engaging in an intense yet amicable face-off with former UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan.

However, what added an intriguing twist to the evening was the presence of the reigning UFC lightweight kingpin, seated on the opposite side of the squared circle from McGregor.

Notably, Makhachev has a longstanding friendship and training partnership with Khabib Nurmagomedov, who remains one of McGregor's most significant rivals to date. The situation was indisputably uncomfortable, but the event organizers demonstrated foresight by strategically placing both UFC stars on opposite sides of the event.

The sighting of Conor McGregor and Islam Makhachev in the same arena sparked a myriad of reactions from enthusiastic fans.

One fan wrote:

"Need the brawl video recorded on IMAX"

Another wrote:

"He remembers what that left hand felt like"

"It’s Islam he probably doesn’t even know what’s going on 😂😂"

"Poor Islam looked nervous. Khabib wasnt their to hold his hand."

"The tension is palpable"

"Mcgregor is always yapping and Islam has a permanent NPC face"

"Islam with the 'I sh*t on bus' look."

When Daniel Cormier advocated for a mega fight between Conor McGregor and Islam Makhachev

UFC Hall-of-Famer Daniel Cormier has advocated for a potential matchup between Islam Makhachev and Conor McGregor.

After Makhachev's remarkable first-round knockout victory over Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 294 in October, 'DC' shared his perspective on the UFC lightweight champion's potential for a dominant reign. According to Cormier, to propel the Dagestani grappler to genuine superstardom, a matchup against someone as renowned as McGregor would be the ideal trajectory.

During an episode of DC & RC Show in October, Daniel Cormier stated:

"I think Islam should fight Conor McGregor next... It's built-in, it's built-in. It's the biggest money fight the UFC can make... You have Islam Makhachev, who looks to be a guy that's going to be a dominant champion. In order to have that dominant champion go to the next level of superstardom, you need a foil. A guy that can elevate him. A guy that can elevate him to the next level is Conor McGregor."

Check out Cormier's comments below (from 3:50):