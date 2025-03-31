Conor McGregor issued brutal reality check by Ex-UFC referee amid retirement rumors 

Conor McGregor's recent announcement of his retirement did not come as a surprise to many, especially since the 36-year-old has not competed professionally in nearly four years. While he has previously reversed his retirement decisions several times, there is a growing belief that the Irishman may actually remain retired this time.

Ad

In a recent episode of the Weighing In podcast, former MMA referee John McCarthy shared his views on the situation. McCarthy pointed out that McGregor's involvement in various businesses over the last few years has already hinted that the Irishman may not be able to dedicate time to MMA training and competition. He then emphasized:

"You've got to figure out how long has it been since [Conor McGregor] fought. He hasn't gotten better sitting back. He's only declined. He can still go to the gym, he can still look good going in the gym, sparring with certain people and things like that. That doesn't mean he's going to be looking good against the people that are the top people in the world."

Ad

Trending

Check out John McCarthy's comments below (1:02:46):

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

McGregor last competed professionally in July 2021, when he suffered a brutal leg break in the trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. While he was expected to return to competition against Michael Chandler at UFC 303 in 2024, a toe injury forced him to pull out.

Conor McGregor's multiple retirement announcements in the past

During a recent media interaction, Conor McGregor acknowledged that he has two fights left on his UFC contract but wants to focus on other ventures. His recent visit to the White House and comments on the Irish political and governance system have led many to believe that the 36-year-old may be considering a career in politics.

Ad

While the announcement ushers the end of an era in MMA, this is not the first time McGregor has contemplated retirement.

McGregor's first retirement announcement came in April 2016, a few weeks after his UFC 196 defeat against Nate Diaz. In March 2019, McGregor made a similar announcement. Also, when UFC 250 was underway on June 6, 2020, the Irishman announced that he had decided to hang up his gloves. Ultimately, the 36-year-old changed his mind on all three occasions.

Michael Chandler, who was the last fighter scheduled to face him, stated that McGregor would not want to retire from competition after a cancellation. Chandler suggested that McGregor might return to competition to preserve his legacy in the sport.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.