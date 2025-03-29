Michael Chandler changes his tune on fighting Conor McGregor, comments on potential “publicity stunt” surrounding the Irishman’s political aspirations

Conor McGregor's recent statement about his desire to become the Prime Minister of Ireland has left his fighting future in doubt. The Irishman admitted during a press conference following Bare Knuckle FC's event BKFC 70 that his return to fighting was not his main focus, with politics at the front of McGregor's mind.

Michael Chandler, who was set to face 'The Notorious' at UFC 303 after they coached against one another on season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter in 2023, has shared his thoughts on the Irishman's recent political comments.

'Iron' also shared a newfound attitude towards fighting McGregor, after previously being criticized for his decision to wait for the return of the former UFC champion. The Missouri native was recently interviewed by The Schmo ahead of his UFC 314 clash with Paddy Pimblett on April 12, where he was asked if he still had interest in facing the Irishman.

He said this:

"He's making that push for the president of Ireland. We'll see how true it is, how real it is, or how much of a publicity stunt it is. As you guys can see, obviously we had the TUF 31 deal, waited for Conor for a little bit. Got the fight booked, he pulled out of the fight. Who knows if he's ever coming back. You can see by my actions, fighting [Charles] Oliveira in November and now Paddy in April, I'm not sitting around waiting for Conor. He knows his road back to the UFC goes through me."

Check out Michael Chandler's comments about Conor McGregor below (6:55):

Conor McGregor declares BKFC superior to every other combat sports promotion

Conor McGregor became a co-owner of the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships (BKFC) in 2024 and has since been seen at many BKFC events. 'The Notorious' attended BKFC 70, held on March 27, and appeared in front of the media following the event.

During his media scrum, the former UFC champion declared BKFC as the best combat sports promotion worldwide, quoting the old UFC slogan, "As real as it gets," while doing so.

He said this:

"These mixed martial artists think they're just going to rosey on and mosey on over here and it's gonna be all sweet and it's a little retirement package, think again! This is as real as it gets. This is as real as it gets... Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. Nothing in the space of combat sport comes close. We have popped every other promotion like a lead balloon. Bare knuckle is on top. We're on the rise!"

Check out Conor McGregor's comments below (0:45):

