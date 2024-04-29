"MMA Dwayne Johnson" - After Michael Chandler, Mike Perry and Paulo Costa, Demetrious Johnson reacts to Conor McGregor becoming part owner of BKFC

Demetrious Johnson recently reacted to the massive announcement that Conor McGregor has become a part owner of BKFC.

The reigning ONE flyweight champion has done an incredible job with his YouTube channel in analyzing fights as well as sharing his thoughts on a number of MMA topics. Like many other MMA stars including Michael Chandler, Mike Perry, and Paulo Costa, 'Mighty Mouse' discussed the significance and the opportunities 'The Notorious's involvement could lead to for their promotion.

Johnson uploaded a video to his YouTube channel and complimented the former two-division UFC champion on his influence in combat sports. He compared McGregor to WWE legend-turned-actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson for his ability to branch out of the sport and use his influence to help grow other brands:

"I feel like Conor McGregor is like the MMA Dwayne Johnson. Everything this man touches, it turns to gold. He touches a bar - Irish Forged Strout - it turns to gold. He touches Proper Whisker No.12, it turns to gold. The man jumps in a movie with Jake Gyllenhaal in 'Road House,' it turns to gold. Now he's touching bare-knuckle fighting." [4:55 - 5:16]

Check out Demetrious Johnson's full video below:

Demetrious Johnson believes BKFC star Mike Perry could do well if he returned to MMA

Demetrious Johnson heaped praise on Mike Perry, who has become BKFC's biggest star since joining the bare-knuckle promotion.

During the aforementioned video, the ONE flyweight champion brought up that 'Platinum's fighting style has allowed him to excel in bare-knuckle fighting. He mentioned that he believes that Perry's career resurgence in BKFC could result in him being successful in MMA should he decide to return to the sport:

"I've come to the conclusion that I think if Mike Perry wanted to go back to mixed martial arts, I think he would do better now than he did before because he believes in his skill set, he walks forward, he gets inside the void. All he's got to do is work on his takedown defense and he can still put as much pain on a person with the same amount of punching power." [5:50 - 6:08]

Check out BKFC's tweet regarding Mike Perry's most recent win over Thiago Alves below:

BKFC's tweet regarding Perry vs. Alves [Image courtesy: @bareknucklefc - X]