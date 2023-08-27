Conor McGregor issues braggadocious one-word reaction as he reminisces on anniversary of fight against Floyd Mayweather

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor squared off against Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match in 2017. Though he lost via 10th-round TKO, 'The Notorious' had his shining moments during the early rounds. Recalling them on the anniversary of the fight, he shared a photo of the bout and a proud one-word reaction in an X (formerly Twitter) post.

"Wild."

Check out his X post below:

Expand Tweet

The duo locked horns on August 26, 2017, at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. Their bout was a mega deal for both McGregor and Mayweather, as they were at the pinnacle of their fame.

After the bout, Floyd Mayweather hung up his gloves and brought down the curtains on his illustrious career. Meanwhile, Conor McGregor returned to the UFC octagon a year later in a losing effort against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Mayweather has expressed his desire to have a rematch with McGregor in 2023, leaning towards an exhibition showdown with him this time.

Conor McGregor wrote an encouraging post for Aadam Hamed after his first boxing win

Prince Naseem Hamed's son, Aadam Hamed, is energetic and full of charm, just like his father. It is something even Conor McGregor acknowledged and applauded.

On Saturday, the 23-year-old defeated Vojtech Hrdy within seconds of the first round after Hrdy's corner threw in the towel. The fight took place in the undercard of the Usyk vs. Dubois event.

Prince Naseem Hamed created a lot of buzz during the 1990s and held multiple featherweight world titles, including the WBO belt. He was a household name in his prime and holds deep respect in the hearts of combat sports aficionados.

He inspired a host of fighters, including Conor McGregor. 'The Notorious' expressed his well wishes to the Hameds in an X post, particularly praising Aadam Hamed:

"I am going to show this to my son Conor Jr, and tell him that this is the son of the man who inspired me to become I who I became, and now he is leading the way of his fathers legacy! God bless the Hamed’s! Well done Aadam!"

Check out McGregor's post below:

Expand Tweet

Catch up with the news and regular updates for Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois: Heavyweight title unification fight