Conor McGregor issues disgusted reaction after convicted criminal commits yet another sexual assault while in Ireland

Conor McGregor has been actively commenting on socio-political issues of Ireland for a while now. He has expressed interest in running for a political position in his home country on multiple occasions. In his recent reference to one such issue, he expressed anger over a convicted criminal committing another sexual assault in Ireland.

Ad

In recent months, 'The Notorious' has called out the Irish government on multiple fronts. He is critical of the country's immigration policies and has even advocated for the deportation of illegal immigrants along the lines of the United States of America.

Reacting to the news of a convicted felon basically from Guyana in Ireland, the former UFC champion took to his X account and wrote:

"Yay! let them all in! who gives a f*ck."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Expand Tweet

Ad

Pertinently, McGregor was himself found liable for s*xual assault by an Irish jury this past year after a woman accused him of r*pe. He vowed to appeal the verdict while maintaining his innocence in the aftermath of the legal proceedings.

Conor McGregor opens up on speculated boxing bout with Logan Paul in India

Conor McGregor has been away from the UFC for over three years. He last faced Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 where he injured his leg and lost the fight via TKO. McGregor was set to return in a fight against Michael Chandler at UFC 303, but a foot injury forced him to withdraw from the fight.

Ad

There was also some speculation that 'The Notorious' would fight Logan Paul in a boxing bout in India. However, the hype around the speculation fizzled out as time passed by. The Irishman recently opened up about it with The Schmo in a brief interview.

"The UFC just ain't into it. The offer was there on the table, in writing, both athletes, he's not a fighter, both athletes under the TKO banner, UFC and WWE both rising up, the stock prices of the TKO Group Holdings through the roof, new market in India opened up and booming."

Ad

He continued:

"It was business savy and business sense to make the fight happen or should I say the glorified spar happen and in between this waiting period we find ourselves in before I could get back to the octagon, it made perfect sense on the calender to ahead with it, the UFC weren't into it, I'm not sure WWE what they were interested in, I just knew the UFC weren't into it and ... what's his name, Logan kept quiet."

Ad

Check out Conor McGregor's comments below (2:15):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.