Conor McGregor's affinity for his unique Lamborghini yacht is well-documented.

The Irishman's success both in and out of the cage has allowed him the freedom to do as he pleases, and a quick glance at McGregor's social media will give you an insight into how much time he spends on his yacht.

It seems that 'The Notorious' has caught wind of several others that are eager to purchase a Lamborghini yacht similar to his. The former two-division UFC champion issued a warning on Twitter to any potential buyers of a Lamborghini yacht. In a since-deleted tweet, Conor McGregor wrote:

"I see a few are after buying my Lamborghini yacht around the med. I'm putting this out there now for this season that if I see any other ones in my vicinity I am going to board it like a pirate and add it to me fleet. I'll gather them all up handy. I'm the only one allowed on the..."

Screenshot of Conor McGregor's since-deleted tweet issuing a yarning to potential Lamborghini yacht buyers

Conor McGregor is well-known to post outlandish statements and photos online before swiftly deleting them forever. His online antics are part of the reason that 'The Notorious' has remained such a favorite amongst fans despite his years away from the sport due to injury.

Jon Anik believes that Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler will happen this year

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler were announced as the respective coaches for season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter earlier this year.

The show is scheduled to air May 30 - August 15, and the two coaches are likely to face one another following the show's finale. However, the lack of an official fight announcement by the UFC for McGregor vs. Chandler has caused fans some concern.

McGregor's apparent battle with USADA also looks to have complicated proceedings, as it seems that 'The Notorious' will need to re-enter the drug testing pool for six months before he is eligible to compete.

However, UFC commentator Jon Anik believes that the bout will take place this year. Anik recently told MMA journalist The Schmo:

"I do think you're gonna see McGregor and Michael Chandler in the octagon at some point in 2023. I share Chael Sonnen's disappointment that we don't have an actual fight announcement, we don't even necessarily have a weight class... I do believe that [McGregor] will be back..."

Catch Jon Anik's comments below (5:35):

