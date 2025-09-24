  • home icon
Conor McGregor issues one-word response to footage of boy carrying baby sister while evacuating Gaza City

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Sep 24, 2025 07:22 GMT
Conor McGregor reacts to footage out of Gaza City. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Conor McGregor recently issued a one-word reaction to footage of a young boy carrying his baby sister on his shoulders while seemingly evacuating Gaza City on foot.

For context, the Israel-Palestine hostility is one of the longest-running armed conflicts in human history. This war escalated to unprecedented levels after Hamas, the governing body of Gaza City, launched a terrorist attack on Israel during a music festival in October 2023. In response, Israel initiated a military offensive against Hamas in Gaza.

Over the past two years, the ongoing war has resulted in unprecedented civilian casualties and has triggered a severe humanitarian crisis in the region. In a recent Instagram Story (via @ChampRDS on X), McGregor reacted to a video of a small child carrying his sister on foot while seemingly evacuating Gaza City and wrote:

"Horrifying."

While McGregor hasn't competed professionally since his ill-fated fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. However, the Irishman has strongly hinted at returning on the UFC White House card next year and has named Michael Chandler as his preferred opponent.

UFC legend suggests ideal opponent for Conor McGregor's potential return

Chael Sonnen recently shared his thoughts on Conor McGregor's potential comeback and suggested an opponent for the former two-division UFC champion. 'The American Gangster' also pointed out that McGregor's comeback fight won't have any effect on the current rankings and wouldn't affect any future matchups.

In a video posted to his YouTube channel, Sonnen explained why Ferguson would be ideal for McGregor's return and said:

"Not only is it not going to be a title fight, it's not going to be a No. 1 contender fight. It's not going to be a fight that affects the rankings at all, and everybody is eligible. Conor used to be a world champion, so Conor can fight anybody, but Conor is not ranked. Conor is not even licensed."
He continued:

"So, if we bring him back, we could put him with somebody that isn't ranked, an older name, a name that you know. We can bring somebody in. Tony Ferguson would not be off the table. This doesn't affect anything in the future. This is a one-night-only event."
