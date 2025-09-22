"The Mac is back!," "WAR CONOR!" - MMA X explodes as Conor McGregor posts huge UFC White House prediction 

Conor McGregor is eyeing a UFC White House comeback, and earlier today, he made a bold prediction about the potential fight on X, leaving fight fans in a frenzy.'The Notorious' last graced the famed octagon at UFC 264 in 2021, during which he suffered a break that has left him sidelined ever since. Although he was poised to make a comeback at the 2024 International Fight Week against Michael Chandler, a toe injury foiled such plans.Ever since UFC White House was first announced, the Irishman has called for the Chandler fight to be remade in the historic setting. During a recent interview with FOX News, Dana White revealed that 'The Notorious' was serious about making his comeback on the card.Interestingly, last week on Fox and Friends, McGregor proclaimed that he was now part of the fight card and would take on 'Iron' at the event. And earlier today, adding to the buzz around his comeback, the former two-division champion posted a prediction, writing:&quot;Mystic Mac Prediction: McGregor KO win, 1st round. UFC White House.&quot;Check out Conor McGregor's comments below:The prediction, however, has left the fans divided, with many vying for the comeback, while others remain skeptical about McGregor's claims.@eldeorojefe wrote:&quot;The Mac is back!&quot;@sweep_init claimed:&quot;McGregor will never fight in the octagon again, I just can’t prove it yet.&quot;@Mohitka40553954 commented:&quot;Please don't break our hopes this time, we really want you back in the octagon.&quot;@Aristocrat1776 wrote:&quot;WAR CONOR.&quot;Check out a few more responses below:Screenshots courtesy @TheNotoriousMMA on XMichael Chandler doubles down for Conor McGregor matchup at UFC White HouseAfter Conor McGregor declared that his fight vs. Michael Chandler was already confirmed for UFC White House, 'Iron' also campaigned for the same during a follow-up interview with Fox News.Speaking about the grandeur of the June 2026 event, the former three-time Bellator lightweight champion argued why he and McGregor are the perfect match-up to headline the White House card:&quot;Obviously, as we heard Conor earlier, that is the fight to make. Conor and I, we have some history. We did the Ultimate Fighter 12 weeks on ESPN. I'm the opponent that he wants; he is the opponent that I want. It seems like a heck of a main event for UFC White House. [1:42 mark of the interview]&quot;