Conor McGregor names preferred opponent for potential UFC White House clash with bold "The Mac is excited to get back" statement

Conor McGregor has made it clear that Michael Chandler is the opponent he wants if the historic UFC White House event moves forward in June 2026. The Irishman pointed to their previous rivalry on 'The Ultimate Fighter' and his unfinished business with Chandler after their canceled UFC 303 matchup.The proposed card is tied to America’s 250th anniversary celebrations, with the UFC planning to build an octagon on the White House South Lawn. Attendance is expected to remain limited to under 5,000 because of security measures, while a larger viewing party with concerts and fireworks is being discussed for the National Mall.Fighters may even make their walkouts from the Oval Office, and weigh-ins are tentatively planned for the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. UFC CEO Dana White has strongly hinted that McGregor is the frontrunner to be featured on the card. White described 'The Notorious' as the most reliable draw for a stage of this magnitude.Speaking about his preferred opponent during an appearance on Fox News, McGregor said:&quot;I'm on it [the White House card]. This is me! Michael Chandler and myself have done The Ultimate Fighter. We've had a good back-and-forth. He's a good, tough guy. The Mac is excited to get back for sure.&quot;Check out Conor McGregor's comments below:Chael Sonnen floats Tony Ferguson as option for Conor McGregor’s White House returnChael Sonnen has suggested that Tony Ferguson could be in the mix for Conor McGregor’s long-awaited UFC comeback. With McGregor expected to return at the historic White House event in June 2026, Sonnen believes the opponent does not need to carry ranking or title implications.He argued that given McGregor’s long layoff and recovery from injury, the focus should be on a winnable matchup. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Sonnen said:&quot;It's not going to be a fight that affects the rankings at all, and everybody is eligible. Conor used to be a world champion, so Conor can fight anybody, but Conor is not ranked. Conor is not even licensed. So if we bring him back, we could put him with somebody that isn't ranked, an older name, a name that you know. We can bring somebody in. Tony Ferguson would not be off the table... This doesn't affect anything in the future. This is a one-night-only event.&quot; [1:19 of the YouTube vide0]