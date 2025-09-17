  • home icon
  Dana White gets 100% real on Conor McGregor's potential comeback on UFC White House card: "He and I have been talking nonstop"

Dana White gets 100% real on Conor McGregor's potential comeback on UFC White House card: "He and I have been talking nonstop"

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Sep 17, 2025 06:41 GMT
Dana White (right) talks Conor McGregor (left) being on UFC White House card. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Dana White recently heaped praise on Conor McGregor and shared his thoughts on the Irishman potentially competing on the UFC White House card. White lauded McGregor for his tenacity as a fighter and for accepting "stylistically bad" matchups whenever the UFC needed him.

The UFC White House event will go down next year as part of the grand America250 celebrations. While the event was initially planned for the Fourth of July, some logistical issues forced the promotion to reschedule it for June. Given the size and scope of the historic event, UFC mega stars like McGregor and Jon Jones soon voiced their eagerness to compete on the card.

In a recent interview with Logan Paul on the IMPAULSIVE podcast, White addressed McGregor possibly fighting on the UFC White House card and said:

"People talk sh*t about Conor. I'll tell you, I've been in the f**king trenches with Conor. Conor is the guy who fought injured. Conor is the guy that, a guy had fallen out, we slid in a stylistically bad matchup for him, he doesn't care. He literally will fight anybody."

White continued:

"He and I have been talking nonstop, and he's like, 'I'm dead serious, I want this. I'm training. I'm back in the pool.' We'll see, we still got a long way to go. We still got a long way to go till February before we start making this card."
Conor McGregor issues bold statement regarding potential UFC White House feature

Conor McGregor appears confident about featuring on the UFC White House card. The former two-division UFC champion recently fielded a question about his possible involvement on the historic card and made a bold claim.

In an interview with Adamy Glyn (via @HappyPunch on X), McGregor called the UFC White House card "my event" and said:

“I’m ecstatic. The Mac is back, and what better event than to grace the White House lawn?... I'm very, very excited, very eager, very motivated. Bring it on, baby! That's a definitely, that's a definitely! For sure, that's my event."
bell-icon Manage notifications