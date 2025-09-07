  • home icon
Conor McGregor shares two-word reaction to UFC White House being moved to new date 

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Sep 07, 2025 04:57 GMT
Conor McGregor wants to return to action next year. [Image courtesy: Getty]
Conor McGregor wants to return to action next year. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Conor McGregor needed only two words to spark fresh intrigue around his return as talk of a potential UFC White House card picks up momentum. The Irishman reacted with a brief post after fresh reports emerged about the UFC staging a historic event at the White House in 2026.

The card is now expected to take place in June rather than in July, with the octagon to be built on the South Lawn and weigh-ins planned at the Lincoln Memorial. UFC CEO Dana White has already confirmed that fighters will prepare inside the White House before walking out to the lawn for their bouts.

McGregor took to X to react to the news, writing:

"McGregor's return."

Check out Conor McGregor's X post below:

'The Notorious' has not fought since suffering a leg injury against Dustin Poirier in July 2021. His planned return against Michael Chandler at UFC 303 was scrapped last year after he pulled out due to a toe injury.

Chandler has long been the frontrunner to face McGregor. However, longtime rival Nate Diaz has also put his name forward, pushing for a trilogy that has been unresolved since their rivalry began in 2016.

Chael Sonnen critiques Conor McGregor’s presidential strategy

Chael Sonnen says Conor McGregor is making a serious mistake in his presidential bid by promising to send every bill back to the people.

Sonnen argues that giving people too many options creates confusion and slows decision-making. He compares it to a car lot where too many choices overwhelm customers instead of delivering results.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Sonnen said:

"He says, 'I will not pass any bill through without sending it back to the people.' There is always a mistake made in business to let people have it their way and to let people have options. One of the worst things that you can do is ask the consumer what they want."
He added:

"It’s a big mistake to think that people are paying attention, and it’s a big mistake to think that we live in a democracy. We do not live in a democracy. That is something that you’ve put in your heads. We live in a republic and there’s a massive difference."
Edited by Abhishek Nambiar
