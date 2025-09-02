Conor McGregor vows to fix Ireland’s homeless crisis if elected President, makes $10 million+ Guinness pledge

Conor McGregor recently vowed to address Ireland's homelessness problem if he were elected president and made a $10 million pledge to Guinness if he failed to do so. McGregor also claimed that he's already funded the construction of &quot;100s upon 100s of homes&quot; with his own money.Over the past year, McGregor has made his political aspirations quite clear and has campaigned extensively on social media. He even visited the White House earlier this year and has promised to overhaul Ireland's immigration, public safety, and national security policies.In a recent X post, McGregor reacted to news about Ireland's homeless issue and wrote:&quot;I have built 100s upon 100s of homes in Ireland out of my own pocket and with every available road block put in my way. As President, I will GET TO WORK ON REVERSING OUR HOMELESS FIGURES. I will sign a contract sheet that if, after one year, the number of native homeless in Ireland has not improved, I will leave my role, leave Ireland forever, and donate 10 million euros to Guinness.&quot;He continued:&quot;Arthur, a former imperial army donor against the freedoms of the Irish people, and my bitter rival with @ForgedStout, I will donate €10 million directly, if I do not reverse these figures DRASTICALLY. It is how confident I am, and how much I will work to reverse this catastrophe that we have been living in. Ireland, I am the man for this job.&quot;Conor McGregor on potentially competing at UFC White House event as Irish PresidentApart from becoming the President of Ireland, Conor McGregor also has his sights on competing on the UFC White House card next July. The highly anticipated event will take place as part of the America250 celebrations.McGregor hasn't stepped foot in the octagon since his ill-fated bout against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. However, it appears he's keen on making his long-awaited comeback to action and has even entered the UFC's drug-testing pool to make himself eligible for competition.In an X post last month, McGregor opened up about potentially fighting on the White House card as the Irish president and wrote:&quot;I pray I am in as Ireland's President by the time of the fight in the White House. How iconic it will be. A leader that puts his money where his mouth is. I would be in term well over half a year by the time of this White House card... The Presidential term is 7 years. I’d have Ireland right inside 3. Possibly 2. And the first year of my term, culminating in a fight at The White House, would be the greatest year in modern history! Ireland, I AM YOUR MAN!&quot;